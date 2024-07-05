110°F
Durango adds parking to phase two plans

Durango Casino & Resort in southwest Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mirage holding 6-day promo, paying out $1.6M ahead of closure
Three-card poker player hits $436K jackpot at Strip casino
Strip pedestrian bridges set to temporarily close for Tropicana demolition
Analyst: Caesars, MGM will be big winners from Mirage, Trop closures
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 5, 2024 - 2:03 pm
 

Station Casinos can move forward with Durango expansion plans with additional parking, following approval from Clark County officials.

County commissioners, acting as the Zoning Commission, on Wednesday unanimously approved a “minor modification” request to phase two plans at the Station Casinos resort-casino. Phase two plans for the resort located in the southwest valley at Durango Drive and the 215-Beltway were originally approved by county officials in October 2021.

The modifications include a possible seven-story parking garage, located south of the porte cochere near Maule Avenue, and expanded casino floor to connect the original building to the garage development. The new plan proposes nearly 6,000 total parking spaces between two garages and surface lots.

A spokesperson for Red Rock Resorts, the parent company behind the locals casino brand, said the updates adjust for forecasted parking demand in the future expansion. It would add about 2,200 spaces in future development.

“We are very pleased that Durango Casino & Resort is off to a great start and has been so well received by our guests and grateful that the Clark County Commission has approved this modification to our development plans,” the company said in a statement. “While we are continuing to prepare for future expansion and look forward to the additional jobs and tax revenues that expansion will create, there is no timeline for when Durango’s next phase will commence.”

Phase two plans, as previously approved, permit the company to build an additional hotel tower and expand the casino, bringing the total to as many as 578 rooms and more than 104,000 square feet of casino floor. It could build additional banquet hall space and ancillary entertainment options like a movie theater, bowling center and pool events center.

Durango, opened in December, is the newest Station Casinos property and has already made a notable introduction in the locals market. Red Rock Resorts has plans to develop more properties across the valley, including the phased Durango expansion.

Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

