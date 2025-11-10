Durango casino-hotel sets opening of new garage, high-limit room

The first of two expansions for southwest Las Vegas’ Durango property will debut soon with the opening of a high-limit room and a new parking garage.

Wynn exec says Las Vegas resort is ‘not necessarily’ for those on ‘tight budget’

He’s been on Nevada’s ‘Black Book’ for nearly 34 years. Now, he wants off

Red Rock Resorts’ Durango property has announced the opening day for its new high-limit slot room and 2,000-space parking garage — Dec. 15.

The Monday announcement came days after Durango on Friday opened the expanded casino floor by 6,000 square feet with 100 new slot machines and games.

“We are incredibly proud to unveil the first phase of Durango’s expansion including one of the city’s nicest high limit slot rooms,” David Horn, vice president and general manager of Durango, said in a release. “With the addition of more casino square footage and the latest machines, easy covered parking and high touch service in our high-limit room, we continue to offer our guests an exciting, convenient gaming experience.”

The new high-limit room, which will open at 5 p.m., will feature 120 slot machines, including the debut of 30 new games. The room will offer the “Jackpot Express” payout system and a dedicated cage within the space to assure quick payouts.

The new multilevel covered parking garage will open at 10 a.m., and like all Station Casinos properties, parking is free.

The $120 million in improvements are part of Durango’s first expansion since the doors opened in December 2023.

Last month, Red Rock officials announced a second expansion, an 18-month, $385 million effort that will grow the existing facility by more than 275,000 square feet with 400 new slot machines and new amenities including a state-of-the-art 36-lane bowling facility, luxury movie theaters, a mix of new restaurant concepts and food hall tenants and multiple entertainment venues.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.