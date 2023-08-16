Durango resort restaurant, lounge seeking workers

The company behind two venues at the soon-to-open Station Casinos property is holding hiring events for hospitality staff.

A new marquee is revealed at Durango Casino & Resort on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Durango hotel-casino, Station Casinos’ latest resort, is set to open this fall, and its restaurants and lounges are hiring.

Clique Hospitality announced Wednesday that it will hold hiring events next month for two venues it will operate in the resort, Mijo Modern Mexican Restaurant and Bel-Aire Lounge.

The company is looking for servers, line cooks, hosts and other hospitality professionals.

Open interviews will be held at Rocks Lounge in Red Rock Resort over the course of three days:

– Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

– Sept. 12 from noon to 6 p.m.

– Sept. 13 from 2 to 8 p.m.

“This is the most exciting resort property to open in a residential area in over a decade,” Craig O’Keefe, chief operating officer at Clique, said in a press release.

Durango announced Monday that it plans to fill 1,200 positions by its targeted opening date of Nov. 20.

