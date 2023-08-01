94°F
Casinos & Gaming

Durango Resort to debut 130-foot marquee over 215 Beltway

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 1, 2023 - 3:28 pm
 
Durango Casino & Resort's marquee being tested. (Durango Casino & Resort)
Durano Casino & Resort will light up its new, 130-foot marquee on the 215 Beltway Thursday night.

The marquee has a double-sided display that is 60 feet high and 55 feet wide, and has over six million LED pixels, according to the resort.

The sign is expected to illuminate at 7:45 p.m., around dusk, the resort said in a news release. However, crews will be testing the electronic marquee throughout the week before it is activated.

The Station Casinos’ hotel, located on South Durango Drive near the 215, is set to open this fall with 15 restaurants and over 200 hotel rooms with a $750 million total price tag for the project.

