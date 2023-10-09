Durango reveals first look at hotel rooms — PHOTOS

The resort is scheduled to open next month and interested customers can book stays beginning Nov. 21.

A new marquee is revealed at Durango Casino & Resort on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A rendering of the Vista suite's living room at Durango resort. The 1,800 square foot luxury suite includes panoramic views of the Strip to the east and the Spring Mountains to the west. (Courtesy of Station Casinos)

A king room at Durango resort facing the Las Vegas Strip. Rooms can be booked for stays beginning on Nov. 21, Station Casinos announced. (Photo by Clint Jenkins)

A bathroom in a king room at Durango resort. Rooms can be booked for stays beginning on Nov. 21, Station Casinos announced. (Photo by Clint Jenkins)

The desk and mini bar in a double queen room at Durango Resort. Rooms can be booked for stays beginning on Nov. 21, Station Casinos announced. (Photo by Clint Jenkins)

A double queen room at Durango resort facing the Spring Mountains. Rooms can be booked for stays beginning on Nov. 21, Station Casinos announced. (Photo by Clint Jenkins)

A rendering of an executive suite bathroom highlight's the suite's soaking tub and double sink vanity. Rooms can be booked for stays beginning on Nov. 21, Station Casinos announced. (Courtesy of Station Casinos)

Reservations are now being accepted for rooms and suites at the Duragno hotel-casino ahead of its November opening, Station Casinos announced.

Station Casinos unveiled a first look of the rooms and suites at the Durango, which features a roughly 200-room tower at the high-end, desert-themed locals property at the corner of the 215 Beltway and Durango Drive in the southwest valley. The casino is scheduled to open on Nov. 20 and hotel guests can book stays beginning Nov. 21.

Dallas-based design firm Looney and Associates designed the rooms and suites with warm neutral tones and texture that highlights the desert’s natural beauty. Rooms, available in king and double queen, have floor-to-ceiling windows and a “spa-like” bathroom. The 29 suites have luxury amenities like in-mirror televisions and tablets controlling volume, lights and an exterior notification light for housekeeping. Four suites include a patio.

David Horn, vice president and general manager of Durango, said the resort highlights the city’s glittering views to the east, the Las Vegas Strip, and its natural beauty to the west found in the Spring Mountains and Red Rock Canyon. Some of the north-facing rooms can get a panoramic view of the valley.

“That’s one thing that’s kind of underserved for Vegas,” Horn said. “Everyone thinks of the manmade stuff, but it’s really special when the sun sets or rises and the light hits everything just right. It really is beautiful.”

Rooms are expected to begin at $399 for midweek rates but will fluctuate based on demand and gaming promotions, the company said. The target customer is regional travelers, often from Utah, California and Arizona, and the existing Station Casinos database, Horn said.

Guests can book online at DurangoResort.com or by calling 1-800-731-7333.

Station Casinos has been constructing the $780 million Durango project, the first newly built locals casino in the Las Vegas area since the M Resort’s opening in 2009, for about a year and a half. The casino will have 83,000 square feet of gaming space, a 25,000-square-foot food hall and 20,000 square feet of meeting space.

Red Rock Resorts, Station Casinos’ parent company, has said the resort is part of an effort to double its portfolio in the area by the end of the decade.

