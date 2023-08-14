Durango set to hire 1,200 for new casino

The Durango casino-resort, Station Casinos’ latest project, announced Monday plans to fill 1,200 positions for its Nov. 20 targeted opening.

A new marquee is revealed at Durango Casino & Resort on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Table games dealers, slot attendants, public area porters, housekeeping, security, and both food and beverage front of house and back of house are among some of the jobs available.

Applicants that are interested in applying can visit getajobatdurango.com or trabajaendurango.com.

Durango’s third-party restaurants will begin hiring in the coming weeks and will have job listings referred from the Durango job site.