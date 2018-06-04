Eastside Cannery remains open despite 2 restaurant closures

Although the bingo room and two restaurants have closed and the property’s sportsbook has been downsized, the Eastside Cannery isn’t closing anytime soon.

The Eastside Cannery. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

The Eastside Cannery hotel-casino. (Google Street View)

Attendees view the wares April 1 on the second day of the three-day American Radio Relay League state convention at the Eastside Cannery. (Brian Sandford/View)

The Eastside Cannery isn’t closing anytime soon.

Although the bingo room and two restaurants have closed and the property’s sportsbook has been downsized, there are no plans to shutter the casino Boyd Gaming acquired in 2016.

“The Eastside Cannery remains open,” Boyd spokesman David Strow said Monday. “Any rumors to the contrary are completely false.”

Boyd bought Eastside Cannery in a package deal with its sister property, the Cannery in North Las Vegas, for $230 million. The deal was announced in April 2016 and completed in December that year.

With nearby Sam’s Town north of Eastside Cannery, the transaction gave Boyd a firm hold of Boulder Strip market share against Station Casinos with its Boulder Station property, and Golden Entertainment and its Arizona Charlie’s Boulder.

The Eastside Cannery has a 64,000-square-foot casino, 307 hotel rooms, 20,000 square feet of meeting and ballroom space and a 250-seat entertainment lounge.

Boyd recently closed The Deli and the Carve Steakhouse at Eastside Cannery as well as the Big Mess Bar-BQ at Sam’s Town. The company hasn’t announced plans for the future of those spaces.

The 24-hour Snaps cafe is the only restaurant open at Eastside Cannery. Visitors to the company’s website are redirected to restaurants at Sam’s Town.

The race book at Eastside Cannery was closed, but the sportsbook still takes sports wagers at a window.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.