Elaine Wynn expected to testify before Mass. gaming board

Elaine Wynn, ex-wife of Steve Wynn, listens during a hearing Wednesday, March 28, 2018, in Las Vegas. She is expected to testify to the Massachusetts gaming regulators Thursday, April 4, 2019. (John Locher/AP)

BOSTON — Wynn Resorts’ largest shareholder Elaine Wynn is expected to testify to the Massachusetts gaming regulators Thursday.

In the third of a three-day adjudicatory hearing on the suitability of Wynn Resorts to retain its gaming license in Massachusetts, commissioners are hoping to learn more about what company executives and board members knew about sexual misconduct allegations and when and how they found out about them.

A report released by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission earlier this week found top executives at Wynn Resorts for years covered up reports that Wynn paid a $7.5 million settlement to a female manicurist employee who said he forced her to have sex with him. The 2005 encounter led to her becoming pregnant, according to the manicurist, the report said.

The testimony and a report released Tuesday will inform commissioners in their decision on whether Wynn Resorts can keep its Massachusetts license and operate Encore Boston Harbor, the company’s $2.6 billion resort set to open in June. The company already has begun hiring employees and taking reservations.

Allegations against Steve Wynn were first reported in January 2018 by the Wall Street Journal. Just over a week after the allegations surfaced, Wynn resigned as chairman and CEO, and within two months he had divested all financial holdings and was evicted from a villa he lived in at the resort.

During Wednesday’s testimony, Pat Mulroy left no doubt who she believed was responsible for the company’s failure to disclose to regulators a settlement payment in 2005.

She laid the blame on former company Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn, former company general counsel Kim Sinatra and Elaine Wynn.

Mulroy said she first learned of the $7.5 million settlement with a manicurist, who became pregnant after the woman alleged Steve Wynn forced her to have sex with him, when Elaine Wynn filed a cross-claim in a court action related to her divorce settlement with Steve Wynn. That information was disclosed at her first meeting as a director in March 2016. Mulroy said she felt as if she had “just walked into a war zone.”

