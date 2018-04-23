Elaine Wynn opposes Wynn Resorts board member’s re-election

Elaine Wynn, the largest shareholder of Wynn Resorts Ltd., is seeking to kick a friend of her ex-husband Steve Wynn off the company’s board of directors.

Elaine Wynn exits the courtroom at the Regional Justice Center after testifying in a suit against Wynn Resorts on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

John Hagenbuch has been a company director for Wynn Resorts since December 2012.

Elaine Wynn, ex-wife of Steve Wynn, listens during a hearing Wednesday, March 28, 2018, in Las Vegas. Elaine Wynn has accused her ex-husband and others of getting her off the company's board of directors in 2015 because of her inquiries into company activities. She has claimed that she was not re-nominated to be a board member that year as a result of retaliation. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Elaine Wynn, ex-wife of Steve Wynn, leaves a hearing Wednesday, March 28, 2018, in Las Vegas. Elaine Wynn continues her fight to change the Wynn board, calling on shareholders to withhold their vote for John Hagenbuch. (John Locher/AP)

Elaine Wynn, the largest shareholder of Wynn Resorts Ltd., is seeking to kick a friend of her ex-husband Steve Wynn off the company’s board of directors.

As she tries to regain influence over the casino operator she helped co-found 16 years ago, the 75-year-old Elaine Wynn urged fellow shareholders Monday to withhold their vote for John Hagenbuch.

Hagenbuch is a six-year board member who serves on on the compensation committee, the audit committee and the special committee that was created to look into sexual harassment allegations that emerged in January against the company’s former chairman, Steve Wynn.

The Wynn board has come under scrutiny in the aftermath of the allegations and recent shareholder lawsuits allege that board members lack independence, either because of their close personal friendship with Steve Wynn or because of their business relationships with the casino founder. Steve Wynn stepped down as chairman Feb. 6 and sold his his entire $2.1 billion stake in Wynn Resorts on March 22.

Hagenbuch is one of three directors up for re-election this year. A private equity investor who shares a Ketchum, Idaho, home near Steve Wynn, Hagenbuch has been on the board since 2012.

“I believe it is time for Hagenbuch’s departure from the board so that new board members can seek change, free of holdovers from the past,” Elaine Wynn said in a letter to shareholders. “My opposition to Hagenbuch serves as a referendum on all of the longstanding legacy directors, including those who are not up for re-election.”

Wynn Resorts directors who fail to receive more than 50 percent of the “for” vote in an uncontested election should step down within five days, according to the the company’s charter. Wynn Resorts shareholders will vote during the annual meeting on May 16.

Compliant board

Elaine Wynn said she was “troubled” that the special board committee investigating her husband included his friend Hagenbuch.

“Mr. Hagenbuch’s service on the special committee is disconcerting. I find this obvious conflict deeply troubling,” she said in her letter.

The 10-member board has been in flux ever since the allegations of misconduct emerged. After Steve Wynn stepped down as chairman in February, director Ray Irani quit in March. Alvin Shoemaker said in March he would retire from the board when his term ends in 2019.

Wynn Resorts announced last week it had expanded the board to eleven members and had hired three female directors to fill the vacant seats. It promised to make additional changes to the board in the coming months.

The board still consists of eight members that joined prior to the sexual harassment allegations, including 15-year veterans D. Boone Wayson and Governor Bob Miller.

Elaine’s fight

Elaine Wynn helped her then-husband Steve Wynn create the eponymous casino operator in 2002 and served as a director over the years. Elaine and Steve Wynn divorced in 2010, setting the stage for a bitter fight starting in 2012.

Elaine was pushed off the Wynn board in 2015, prompting her to file a lawsuit for breach of contract against her husband and the company.

Though she settled that acrimonious lawsuit last week with both parties, it hasn’t stopped her from seeking to regain some control over the company. Elaine Wynn owns 9.2 percent of Wynn Resorts.

She said she was also “troubled” by the company’s executive pay. Matt Maddox, who took over as chief executive officer after Steve Wynn stepped down, was paid $24 million last year. Hagenbuch, as a member of the compensation committee, helps design pay packages.

Maddox’s pay “is exorbitant for a first-time, untested pubic company CEO” and “demonstrates that very little has changed,” Elaine Wynn said in her letter. “Voting withhold will send a strong signal to the entire compensation committee that the company’s executive pay practices much change.”

Contact Todd Prince at 702-383-0386 or tprince@reviewjournal.com. Follow @toddprincetv on Twitter.