Elaine Wynn’s lawyers hint at ‘second settlement’ involving Steve Wynn

Lawyers for Elaine Wynn told a Nevada judge on Friday there is a “second settlement” involving Steve Wynn during a bitter hearing in which the judge advised both sides to act like adults.

Attorney James J. Pisanelli, standing, representing Wynn Resorts, argues in front of District Court Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Friday, March 16, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Attorneys James J. Pisanelli, left, representing Wynn Resorts, and Mark Ferrario, representing Elaine Wynn, argue in Clark County District Court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Friday, March 16, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

District Court Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez asks a question of attorneys for Elaine Wynn in her case against Wynn Resorts at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Friday, March 16, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Attorney Mark Ferrario, representing Elaine Wynn, argues a motion in front of District Court Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Friday, March 16, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Attorneys James J. Pisanelli, representing Wynn Resorts, argues a motion in front of District Court Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Friday, March 16, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

District Court Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez, top, listens to arguments from attorneys for Wynn Resorts at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Friday, March 16, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Lawyers for Elaine Wynn told a Nevada judge on Friday there is a “second settlement” involving Steve Wynn during a bitter hearing in which the judge advised both sides to behave like adults.

Chief District Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez ruled on nearly 20 motions relating to whether evidence and witnesses were pertinent to the a pending case among Elaine Wynn, Steve Wynn and Wynn Resorts.

Elaine Wynn is demanding $460 million in damages from the company for losing her board seat in 2015, according to Wynn Resorts lawyer James Pisanelli.

Pisanelli accused Elaine Wynn of violating confidentiality agreements, stealing company records for her own use and seeking to drive the company’s shares ”down to zero” if she didn’t get a revised divorce settlement from Steve Wynn.

He called her claim of being a whistler-blower to protect the company “a false narrative.”

Pisanelli’s remarks set off a sharp exchange with Elaine Wynn’s lawyer Mark Ferrario.

“Gosh, protecting the company. That is really interesting in light of what has come out. That’s fascinating. Who was protecting the company?” Ferrario began to counter argue.

“Not Elaine Wynn,” Pisanelli snapped.

“Was Steve Wynn?” retorted Ferrario, who was unable to get in another word before Gonzalez interrupted.

“Guys, it would be really nice if you would both act like grown-ups,” she told them, restoring calm to the courtroom.

Friday’s hearing ran about two hours.

In the pending case that is expected to be heard in April, Gonzalez ruled in favor of Wynn Resorts, banning the jury from hearing Steve Wynn’s “inappropriate political rantings.”

However, she will allow them to hear that Steve Wynn gave political donations to Gov. Bob Miller and his son Ross. Bob Miller is the longest-serving director at Wynn Resorts and a member of the compliance committee.

The compliance committee “sat on its hands and repeatedly did nothing” with the corporate concerns Elaine Wynn raised, her other lawyer Scott Stein argued.

The judge also disallowed certain evidence and witnesses Elaine Wynn’s legal team sought to include after the Oct. 19 discovery deadline.

Ferrario tried to justify the delay, arguing that “it’s been a dog fight to get even the most basic information” from Wynn Resorts. That is when Stein, supporting Ferrario, hinted at the second settlement.

“What about Mr. [Frank] Schrek? What about the second settlement? We’ve just learned about that,” he told Gonzalez.

Stein did not offer any more details about the second settlement during the hearing.

Wynn paid $7.5 million in 2005 to settle a sexual harassment case with a former employee, a deal that only became public in recent months. Schreck is Wynn’s longtime outside counsel.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Todd Prince at 702 383-0386 or tprince@reviewjournal.com. Follow @toddprincetv on Twitter.