Elaine Wynn’s will filed in Clark County District Court

The document was filed after the billionaire philanthropist died in April.

From free parking to waived resort fees, here’s why Las Vegas casinos are rolling out deals this summer

Elaine Wynn before a screening of "A Fine Line" at the Judy Bayley Theatre at UNLV in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Elaine Wynn, who with her husband Steve Wynn developed The Mirage, takes one final stroll around the casino on the final day of operations at the resort on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Elaine Wynn’s will has been filed in court, showing who the late billionaire philanthropist named to carry out the document.

Wynn, co-founder of Las Vegas casino giant Wynn Resorts, died in April at age 82. Her last will and testament was filed in Clark County District Court on June 5, records show.

As seen in the 10-page document — signed on May 24, 2016 — she gave all of her estate to a family trust in her name, the beneficiaries of which were not named in the will. She also instructed that if any beneficiary under the will contested its provisions, their share of the estate would be revoked.

Forbes magazine put her net worth at $2 billion.

The will stated that her prior marriage to billionaire former casino developer Steve Wynn had been dissolved — they married twice and divorced twice — and that she had two daughters, Kevyn Wynn and Gillian Wynn.

She named her daughters as well as Andrew Pascal and Robert Kotick as co-executors of her will, or those among the group who are “able and willing” to serve in the role. She gave them power to, among other things, sell assets, borrow money and use estate funds for lawyers and accountants.

Corporate figures

Her nephew Andrew Pascal, a former Wynn Resorts executive, is chairman and CEO of mobile-gaming company PlayStudios.

Robert “Bobby” Kotick is the former chief executive of video-game giant Activision Blizzard, whose games include “Call of Duty” and “Candy Crush.”

Elaine Wynn owned stock in Activision Blizzard before it was acquired by Microsoft, a securities filing shows, and Kotick has said that Steve Wynn invested in a software company he was running when he was still in college.

Moreover, Elaine Wynn was co-chair of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, and Kotick is a longtime board member of the museum.

District Court records indicate that law firm McDonald Carano filed her will in court. The firm did not respond to a request for comment.

Efforts to reach Wynn’s daughters, Pascal and Kotick were unsuccessful as well.

Las Vegas impact

Wynn, who launched Wynn Resorts in 2002 with her then-husband, owned about 9 percent of the company’s stock as of March, making her the third-largest shareholder, according to a securities filing.

She died on April 14 after a short illness at her home in Los Angeles, surrounded by loved ones, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

All told, she left a big footprint on the Las Vegas Strip and amassed a fortune from the casino industry, as her rise to power and wealth paralleled that of her former husband.

She also was well-known for her philanthropic efforts in Las Vegas, especially in education and the arts.

The Elaine P. Wynn and Family Foundation reported paying nearly $5.7 million in contributions, gifts and grants in 2023, for instance, federal records show.

This included $1.3 million to student-support group Communities In Schools of Nevada; $700,500 to Nathan Adelson Hospice; $525,000 to Three Square Food Bank; $380,000 to Nevada Ballet Theatre; and around $287,700 to The Smith Center for the Performing Arts.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.