The Indiana Horse Racing Commission unanimously approved Eldorado Resorts Inc.’s acquisition of Caesars Entertainment Corp. Monday.

Reno-based Eldorado Resorts is in the process of acquiring Caesars Entertainment Corp. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New Jersey is the next and final state needed to approve of the deal before it can close.

