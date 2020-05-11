Eldorado CEO: Caesars merger expected to close by end of June

Eldorado Resorts reported a net revenue of $473.1 million in the first quarter, down 17.5 percent from the same period last year on a same-store basis.

The Eldorado Resort Casino in Reno on Monday June 24, 2019. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Reno-based company’s Monday earnings call followed Caesars Entertainment Corp.’s call to investors. Eldorado is expected to close its acquisition of the Las Vegas-based operator by the end of June, a timeline Eldorado CEO Tom Reeg stood by on Monday.

“It’s very clear to us the best option is to continue and close the Caesars transaction,” Reeg said on a Monday earnings call. “All of the upsides … (are) still available to us and Caesars.”

The Federal Trade Commission, the Nevada Gaming Commission and other regulators still need to sign off on the $17.3 billion Eldorado-Caesars merger before the deal can close.

Despite the challenging economic environment, the two companies have continued to push to complete the merger in the first half of this year. The two divested three casinos in April, a move analysts say likely eased antitrust concerns that could have come from the FTC.

That’s not to say the company hasn’t had to make adjustments amid the coronavirus pandemic. In early April, Eldorado announced that it would furlough a number of corporate and property employees, and the remaining corporate and property “leadership team” workers — along with the company’s board of directors — would take pay cuts.

