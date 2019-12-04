Eldorado receives Missouri’s approval to acquire Caesars

Eldorado and Caesars will need approval from 16 more state regulatory bodies, as well as the Federal Trade Commission.

The Eldorado Resort Casino in Reno on Monday June 24, 2019 (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The first of many state regulatory bodies has granted approval to Eldorado Resorts’ planned acquisition of Caesars Entertainment Corp.

Eldorado announced Wednesday that it received approval from the Missouri Gaming Commission to continue with the $17.3 billion acquisition. Eldorado and Caesars will have to gain approval from regulatory bodies from all 17 states, including Nevada, in which the merged company will operate, as well as the Federal Trade Commission.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board declined to share when they expect the matter to be brought before them.

This approval comes after shareholders of both companies voted overwhelmingly in favor of the merger Nov. 15.

The buyout is slated to form the world’s largest casino company by gaming assets. Eldorado CEO Thomas Reeg said he expects the deal to close in the first quarter of next year.

Caesars operates one Missouri property, Harrah’s North Kansas City, while Eldorado currently operates four casinos in the state: Isle of Capri Casino Boonville, Isle Casino Cape Girardeau, Lady Luck Casino Caruthersville and Isle of Capri Casino Kansas City.

Eldorado is expected to close the sale of three of those properties — Isle of Capri Casino Kansas City, Isle Casino Cape Girardeau and Lady Luck Casino Caruthersville — early next year.

Under terms of the deal, announced in June, Eldorado will pay $7.2 billion in cash and 77 million shares of stock to acquire 51 percent of the company. The company will take the Caesars name — along with its existing debt — and keep its headquarters in Reno.

