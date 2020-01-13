Eldorado Resorts agrees to sell Louisiana casino for $230 million

Eldorado Resorts has announced another property sale, a move some consider a sign that its acquisition of Caesars Entertainment Corp. is growing near.

The Eldorado Resort Casino in Reno, Nev., on Monday June 24, 2019. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Reno-based company entered an agreement to sell the Eldorado Resort and Casino in Shreveport, Louisiana, to Nevada-based Maverick Gaming for $230 million in cash. The transaction is subject to a working capital adjustment and regulatory approvals, but is expected to close this year, according to a statement from Eldorado.

“The agreement to divest the Eldorado Shreveport is consistent with our continued focus on reducing debt ahead of the expected closing for the Caesars transaction in the first half of 2020,” Eldorado CEO Tom Reeg said in a statement released Monday morning.

Eldorado has made arrangements to sell off various regional properties as it gets ready to take over Caesars. In December, it closed the $385 million sale of three properties in Missouri and West Virginia to Century Casinos and VICI properties. The property plans to sell another Missouri property, Isle of Capri Casino Kansas City, as well as the Lady Luck Casino Vicksburg to Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. by early next year.

While Reeg told investors in November that he expected the Caesars deal to close in the first quarter, Jefferies gaming analyst David Katz said in a Monday note that he believes it will take place early in the second quarter.

Earlier close forecast

“The timing of the announcement reaffirms the likelihood of an earlier close, more like March 31 or sooner,” he said in the note.

Katz viewed the new transaction as “neutral to modestly positive,” saying another divestiture announcement was expected prior to the close of the Caesars deal. As of Monday morning, Eldorado shares had dropped 0.27 percent to $58.29, down $0.16.

The Louisiana property is less than a 3-hour drive from Dallas, and would add about 1,500 slots, 50 table games, 400 hotel rooms and six restaurants to Maverick’s portfolio. Katz said the Shreveport property generates about $110 million in gross gaming revenue annually.

Maverick, which was founded in 2017, has been on a spending spree lately. In the last quarter of 2019, the company closed the acquisition of four casino properties — three in Colorado and one in Washington — as well as five card rooms in Washington state.

“Maverick continues to bet on diversified economies as we expand our gaming portfolio,” said Eric Persson, owner of Maverick Gaming. “Maverick’s focus to date has been on the growing, vibrant and dynamic economies of Salt Lake City, Utah, Seattle, Washington and Denver, Colorado. The company now adds Dallas to that list.”

Maverick Gaming owns 26 properties across three states, including the Wendover Nugget and Red Lion Casino in Northern Nevada. The company also owns 19 card rooms in Washington state and three casinos in Colorado.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.