Eldorado Resorts to sell 2 properties in preparation of Caesars deal

Eldorado Resorts is beginning the process of divesting properties in preparation for its pending acquisition of Caesars Entertainment Corp.

The Eldorado Resort Casino in Reno (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Eldorado announced Thursday it has agreed to sell two of its properties — one in Kansas City, Missouri, and another in Vicksburg, Mississippi — to Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. for about $230 million in cash.

Eldorado intends to use the money from the sales of Isle of Capri Casino Kansas City and Lady Luck Casino Vicksburg for its pending acquisition of Caesars, the company said. The acquisition is slated to close next year subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals.

