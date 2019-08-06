Eldorado selling Caesars property on Las Vegas Strip won’t be soon

The top executive for Eldorado Resorts said it isn’t likely a Las Vegas Strip property would be sold until after the company’s acquisition of Caesars Entertainment Corp. closes.

A Sunday, June 23, 2019, photo shows Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. A casino juggernaut was formed June 24 when Eldorado Resorts announced it is buying Caesars in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $17.3 billion. Eldorado CEO Thomas Reeg said during an earnings conference call Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, that he expects the deal to close in the first half of 2020, probably closer to Jan. 1 than June 30. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

The Eldorado Resort Casino in Reno (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The top executive for Reno-based Eldorado Resorts said it isn’t likely a Las Vegas Strip property would be sold until after the company’s $17.3 billion acquisition of Caesars Entertainment Corp. closes.

Eldorado CEO Thomas Reeg, in a second-quarter earnings call for the company Tuesday morning, also said investors should expect the blockbuster deal announced in June would likely conclude closer to Jan. 1 than June 30. The company had previously indicated it would close in the first half of 2020.

Reeg said the company already has made initial contact with gaming regulators in the states in which it operates and with the Federal Trade Commission, which could force the company to divest some properties due to antitrust concerns.

Likely at least 1 will be sold

Eldorado announced that it is likely that at least one Strip asset would be sold and analysts have speculated about which property, what buyer, the price and when a transaction would occur. Reeg gave no further clues about which of Caesars Entertainment’s nine Las Vegas properties might go and who is interested in buying, although he said “operators not on the Las Vegas Strip that want to be on the Las Vegas Strip” have expressed interest.

Reeg said he has met with the Caesars team and is more confident than ever that the merged company will be able to achieve revenue synergies of $500 million a year and boost cash flow by $4.5 billion.

Reeg acknowledged that Caesars could sell assets on its own and that Eldorado has no control over influencing that since the company must operate under the assumption that it will continue to operate on its own.

‘Lot of headwinds’

Eldorado, a regional gaming powerhouse that operates 26 casinos in 12 states, missed analysts’ revenue and earnings projections due to what Reeg described as “a lot of headwinds in the quarter,” some foreseen and some unforeseen.

For the quarter that ended June 30, the company reported revenue of $637.1 million, a 39.5 percent increase over the second quarter of 2018, and record cash flow of $178.7 million. But net income fell 48.7 percent to $18.9 million.

Reeg said the company expected a rough quarter at its Black Hawk, Colorado, properties with construction disruptions and that its downtown Reno properties faced a tough comparison from 2018, when the city hosted a major women’s bowling tournament.

The company also didn’t anticipate flooding in the Midwest during the quarter that limited access to casinos in Iowa, Missouri and Mississippi.

Reeg said the Black Hawk construction is over and the company is increasing its marketing efforts to inform customers.

The company’s Circus Circus Reno property in downtown Reno will benefit from an agreement with UNR to house students at its 902-room Sky Tower through May — a total 270,000 room nights. Two residence halls on campus were damaged and became uninhabitable following a July natural gas explosion. Reeg said the university would handle security in the building and the agreement will enable the company to assist the university while generating revenue.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.