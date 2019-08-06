97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Casinos & Gaming

Eldorado selling Caesars property on Las Vegas Strip won’t be soon

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 6, 2019 - 9:13 am
 

The top executive for Reno-based Eldorado Resorts said it isn’t likely a Las Vegas Strip property would be sold until after the company’s $17.3 billion acquisition of Caesars Entertainment Corp. closes.

Eldorado CEO Thomas Reeg, in a second-quarter earnings call for the company Tuesday morning, also said investors should expect the blockbuster deal announced in June would likely conclude closer to Jan. 1 than June 30. The company had previously indicated it would close in the first half of 2020.

Reeg said the company already has made initial contact with gaming regulators in the states in which it operates and with the Federal Trade Commission, which could force the company to divest some properties due to antitrust concerns.

Likely at least 1 will be sold

Eldorado announced that it is likely that at least one Strip asset would be sold and analysts have speculated about which property, what buyer, the price and when a transaction would occur. Reeg gave no further clues about which of Caesars Entertainment’s nine Las Vegas properties might go and who is interested in buying, although he said “operators not on the Las Vegas Strip that want to be on the Las Vegas Strip” have expressed interest.

Reeg said he has met with the Caesars team and is more confident than ever that the merged company will be able to achieve revenue synergies of $500 million a year and boost cash flow by $4.5 billion.

Reeg acknowledged that Caesars could sell assets on its own and that Eldorado has no control over influencing that since the company must operate under the assumption that it will continue to operate on its own.

‘Lot of headwinds’

Eldorado, a regional gaming powerhouse that operates 26 casinos in 12 states, missed analysts’ revenue and earnings projections due to what Reeg described as “a lot of headwinds in the quarter,” some foreseen and some unforeseen.

For the quarter that ended June 30, the company reported revenue of $637.1 million, a 39.5 percent increase over the second quarter of 2018, and record cash flow of $178.7 million. But net income fell 48.7 percent to $18.9 million.

Reeg said the company expected a rough quarter at its Black Hawk, Colorado, properties with construction disruptions and that its downtown Reno properties faced a tough comparison from 2018, when the city hosted a major women’s bowling tournament.

The company also didn’t anticipate flooding in the Midwest during the quarter that limited access to casinos in Iowa, Missouri and Mississippi.

Reeg said the Black Hawk construction is over and the company is increasing its marketing efforts to inform customers.

The company’s Circus Circus Reno property in downtown Reno will benefit from an agreement with UNR to house students at its 902-room Sky Tower through May — a total 270,000 room nights. Two residence halls on campus were damaged and became uninhabitable following a July natural gas explosion. Reeg said the university would handle security in the building and the agreement will enable the company to assist the university while generating revenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Nevada's sportsbook operators welcome competition
Sportsbook operators from near and far are looking to get into in the established Nevada market, experts say. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Get a first look of MSG Sphere construction in Las Vegas
Representatives of The Madison Square Garden Company give the first glimpse of progress Tuesday of the under-construction MSG Sphere — a first-of-its-kind performance venue with high-tech audio and visual capabilities.
There's a new place to play board games in Las Vegas
Matt Smiciklas, co-owner of Boarding School Games, talks about the new Las Vegas business that he co-owns with Emily Labejof. Dedicated tabletop gamers can choose from more than 500 games to play for free in-store. The doors open to the public Saturday, July 20, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Renovations at the STRAT
Analysts say the $140 million renovation project at The STRAT, formerly the known as the Stratosphere, could help the hotel-casino compete with the evolving north side of the Las Vegas Strip. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
SLS Las Vegas will become Sahara Las Vegas
Owner Alex Meruelo announced during a special event at the SLS Las Vegas that the hotel-casino will become Sahara Las Vegas in its next iteration. Meruelo said $150 million dollars will be spent to renovate the current property. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aircraft hinge maker moves to "business friendly" Nevada
Doug Silva, president of Aircraft Hinge, Inc. in Las Vegas, makes every type of hinge for every type of airplane. Silva talks about his company and why he moved it to Nevada. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Daytime fireworks mark the opening of Encore Boston Harbor
The opening of the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass. included a three-minute fireworks show launched by Fireworks by Grucci Sunday, June 23, 2019. (Rick Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @RickVelotta
Elaine Wynn talks about the opening of Encore Boston Harbor
Elaine Wynn, co-founder and largest shareholder of Wynn Resorts, talked during opening festivities of the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass. Sunday, June 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
People line hours ahead of opening for Encore Boston Harbor
Guests arrive as much as 17 hours early for the 10 a.m. opening of the $2.6 billion, 671-room resort in Everett, Mass. Sunday, June 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @reviewjournal.com
Allegiant Discusses Investments In Golf Course Software And Game Rooms - Video
Allegiant Discusses Investments In Golf Course Software And Game Rooms.
Crews working 24/7 to complete Circa downtown - VIDEO
Owner Derek Stevens goal is to open the doors to the 1.25 million-square-foot project by December 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights Marc-Andre Fleury sells Las Vegas home - VIDEO
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has sold his custom home Southern Highlands home in Las Vegas for $2.3 million.
Las Vegas Strip resorts slow to welcome Alexa, Google Home Hub
Alexa, where are you? Smart home and hospitality technology was big at CES in early January. Amazon and Google promoted their voice-activated speakers Alexa and Google Home Hub. Hospitality executives have called the speakers the industry’s future. Yet for all the hype, the revolution is unfolding at a cautious pace on the Strip as well as in other major U.S. hospitality markets. Hotels are focusing their consumer-facing technology investments on adding streaming capabilities, like Netflix, and enhancing their mobile apps, a December report by Hospitality Technology showed. Voice-enabled technology is 10th on that priority list.
What is MGM 2020
MGM Resorts International announced its MGM 2020 plan in January, The plan would improve cash flow by $200 million annually by the end of 2020 and an additional $100 million by the end of 2021. 1,070 jobs were cut as part of the cost-cutting initiative. 881 of those were Las Vegas employees, mostly in management or mid-management positions. Jim Murren
What is MGM 2020
MGM Resorts International announced its MGM 2020 plan in January, The plan would improve cash flow by $200 million annually by the end of 2020 and an additional $100 million by the end of 2021. 1,070 jobs were cut as part of the cost-cutting initiative. 881 of those were Las Vegas employees, mostly in management or mid-management positions. Jim Murren
Find next-level experience
One minute, you’re just trimming hedges and shooting the breeze with your neighbor. But then he brings up Vegas and you’re thinking about the incredible meals, world-class hotels, pools inside of pools and unparalleled entertainment. You’re thinking about iconic artist residencies like Aerosmith. Priorities take shape. Vegas first, lawn and everything else, second. Just like that, Vegas Changes Everything. (Visti Las Vegas/Youtube)
Vegas Changes Everything
A weekend getaway is nice for anyone, but a weekend getaway in Vegas ... that’s a next-level experience with shows, clubs, spas and more. With a chance to see iconic artist residencies like Gwen Stefani, you might just find yourself going from pushing your child on a swing, to pushing back a birthday party. See how Vegas Changes Everything. (Visit Las Vegas/YouTube)
How much do Las Vegas casino CEOs make?
Las Vegas gaming CEOs made anywhere between $1 million and $24 million last year, according to company filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ((Las Vegas Review-Journal)
30-year-old Rio needs a little TLC
Nearly 30 years after the Rio opened, the red and blue jewel that helped catapult Las Vegas to a new level with its buffet and nightclub has lost its status along with its shine.
The latest on the Drew Las Vegas - VIDEO
Eli Segall recounts his tour of the Drew Las Vegas, formerly the Fontainebleau, on the Las Vegas Strip. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pinball Hall of Fame to move near south Strip
Operators of the Pinball Hall of Fame have been approved to build a new, larger arcade near the south edge of the Strip on Las Vegas Boulevard near Russel Road. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
THE LATEST
A variety of slot cabinets at the Scientific Games showroom in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 15, ...
Scientific Games’ CEO says Eldorado, Caesars merger not a concern
By / RJ

As Eldorado Resorts Inc. gears up to purchase Caesars Entertainment Corp. next year, CEO Barry Cottle said during a call to investors Thursday evening that he wasn’t concerned about a lack of prospective product sales and lease placements from “large” mergers and acquisitions.