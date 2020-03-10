Eldorado sells Montbleu in Lake Tahoe ahead of Caesars acquisition

Eldorado Resorts agreed to sell the 400-room Montbleu Resort in Lake Tahoe, Nevada to Las Vegas-based Maverick Gaming.

Screen shot of an image on montbleuresort.com taken Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

Eldorado Resorts agreed to sell the 400-room Montbleu Resort in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, to Las Vegas-based Maverick Gaming — a sign that the company’s acquisition of Caesars Entertainment Corp. could be very close.

On Eldorado’s last earnings call, management noted Tahoe was the only region left that needed a sale agreement before the 17.3 billion merger with Caesars could close. The Montbleu deal was announced Tuesday morning and is expected to close in the second half of 2020.

“The agreement to divest Montbleu is consistent with our continued focus on the expected closing for the Caesars transaction in the first half of 2020,” said Eldorado CEO Tom Reeg in a Tuesday press release.

Costs were not disclosed, but Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli said in a Tuesday note that the property generated less than $10 million of annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and restructuring or rent costs — which means the sale was likely “immaterial from a financial perspective.”

Even so, Santarelli said the deal represents a meaningful milestone for Eldorado and he expects the company’s assets in New Jersey will remain as-is.

“We believe ERI remains on track for a mid-April closing, with financing likely to come in the last week of March or first week of April,” he said in the note.

Jefferies gaming analyst David Katz said in a Tuesday note that Eldorado likely made the sale to satisfy regulatory authorities — including the FTC — as it works to close the Caesars merger. Katz also expects the transaction to close next month, despite public market volatility amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Katz said near-term concerns — such as event cancellations in Las Vegas and Eldorado’s ability to sell a Strip asset post-close in the current economic climate — have weighed on Eldorado’s shares, but these short-term issues do “not erase the opportunity” of the merger.

Maverick, a growing Las Vegas-based operator, has been growing rapidly since it was founded in 2017; it now owns four casinos in Nevada, three in Colorado and 19 card rooms in Washington.

It’s also set to acquire another property in Louisiana; in January, Eldorado agreed to sell the Eldorado Resort and Casino in Shreveport to Maverick for $230 million in cash.

The acquisition of the Montbleu would increase the company’s position in Northern Nevada to five casinos, nearly 1,600 hotel rooms and more than 2,100 slot machines, according to a Tuesday press release from Maverick.

Majority owner Eric Persson said the company’s growth isn’t likely to stop there.

“We see great opportunity in Northern Nevada and the Reno Tahoe market, and are actively seeking more distribution there,” he said in the release.

The Montbleu transaction is subject to all regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Eldorado shares were up 0.6 percent to $26.60 Tuesday morning.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.