Employees of this Strip casino-hotel getting up to $750 bonus check

It’s the fourth time Venetian workers will get a “Red Coin” appreciation award for surpassing goals and objectives established for the year.

Employees at The Venetian and The Palazzo are receiving bonus payments this year of up to $750 per worker, the company announced.

It’s the fourth distribution of the Venetian Appreciation Award, providing a $750 “Red Coin” payment to every full-time flex team member.

Part-time and on-call employees also will receive a payment prorated based on hours worked in the past year.

Since the program began in 2022, the Venetian Appreciation Award program has distributed more than $32 million to employees.

“The Venetian Appreciation Award is a first-of-its-kind program and is designed to create alignment and build teamwork toward our vision,” Patrick Nichols, president and CEO of The Venetian Resort, said in a release.

“When we win as a team, we all share in the success,” Nichols said. “This year was incredible, from completing the renovation of more than 4,000 suites to opening new experiences like Cote Korean Steakhouse and Via Via Food Hall. Our success is driven by the creativity, determination and heart of our team members. The people make the place and that has never been more true.”

The Venetian Appreciation Award is an employee recognition program that reflects the resort’s commitment to workers and overall organizational success. Developed by The Venetian Resort with the support of its parent company, New York-based Apollo Global Management, the program aligns workers with the resort’s strategic objectives. All full-time flex, part-time, and on-call employees are eligible to participate. Each year, if the resort meets both its financial and service goals, all employees receive a Red Coin Award, an additional financial benefit beyond their regular compensation package. This initiative also is consistent with the Apollo Empower program’s mission to create pathways to long-term financial security for workers across Apollo fund investments.

Company officials said the resort made significant progress in 2025. The resort completed the renovation of all 4,000 suites in The Venetian, transformed 400,000 square feet of previously unused space, and renovated its convention facilities. The Venetian Resort also opened 12 new restaurants.

Company officials said the resort will continue its transformation with new luxury gaming spaces, completion of its convention center renovation, and will begin suite upgrades to The Palazzo in 2026.

Through the third quarter, the resort’s Food Rescue Alliance rescued 187,177 meals, and the resort diverted 424,736 pounds of waste through donations benefiting organizations such as Clean the World, Opportunity Village, US Vets and the Center for the Blind.

Reinforcing their commitment to the team, the resort’s top 21 decision makers say they will donate their Venetian Appreciation Award distribution to Rialto, the fund that provides emergency financial assistance to employees. That $15,750 donation will go to HELP of Southern Nevada, which manages the program.

