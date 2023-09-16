91°F
Casinos & Gaming

Employees pay out winnings by hand at MGM properties Saturday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 16, 2023 - 12:02 pm
 
Updated September 16, 2023 - 12:03 pm
An employee at Bellagio pays out a guest in cash after they win at a slot machine on Saturday, ...
An employee at Bellagio pays out a guest in cash after they win at a slot machine on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. MGM Resorts International’s Las Vegas properties continued to experience technological issues in the wake of a cyberattack by hackers. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Attendants were on hand to pay out cash winnings to slot players atseveral MGM Resorts International casinos Saturday morning, nearly a week into a cyberattack that crippled operations at the company’s properties nationwide.

Most machines were operational at MGM Grand and Bellagio early in the day, although online reservations were still down. Guests could still make reservations at the desks at both properties.

But dozens of Bellagio slot machines were still unavailable, and several machines were taken down because of the staffing it required to pay players by hand, a Bellagio slot supervisor said. Players were also being paid out in cash by attendants at Aria.

Julie Fox, who came into town on Tuesday with her husband John from Omaha, Neb. to celebrate her birthday, was staying at the Park MGM, but walked over to the Aria for some slot play before checking out Saturday.

Similarly to Park MGM, the machine she was playing at Aria was cash-only, but Aria is a larger casino, with longer wait times for an attendant.

“I’d say it’s a bother, it’s time consuming,” said Fox, who added she and John have been coming to Las Vegas for 32 years. “But what can you do? It’s out of our control.”

But nearby at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, it appeared to be business as usual. The resort’s operations were acquired by MGM last year, and as a result, an employee and gamblers said Saturday that MGM’s systems had yet to be fully integrated into the casino. Ticket-in and ticket-out capabilities at Cosmopolitan machines appeared to be operating normally.

On Friday, MGM websites were once again operational and employees were paid as planned.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow @JeffBurbank2 on X.

