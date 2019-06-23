Encore Boston Harbor opens with a big splash of luxury

Encore Boston Harbor, Wynn Resorts Ltd.’s high-end entry into the New England market, opened its doors amid a flurry of daytime fireworks on a sunny Sunday morning.

The $2.6 billion, 671-room resort with 14 bars and restaurants is bringing a level of luxury never before seen in the market.

The first people to burst through the doors to the 210,000-square-foot casino had been waiting to get in for four hours.

State lawmakers have projected Encore Boston Harbor would generate $540 million in casino revenue in its first year and about $98 million in tax revenue in the first fiscal year of operations. The Massachusetts gaming tax rate is nearly four times greater than Nevada’s at 25 percent.

While Wynn Resorts has endured controversy in the year and a half leading up to Sunday’s opening, none of that seemed to matter to the thousands of people scrambling to get to the 3,158 slot machines, 143 table games, and 88 poker tables.

The company was fined $35 million and CEO Matt Maddox, $500,000, for their failure to adequately respond to allegations of sexual harassment leveled against former Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn over several years. Steve Wynn has denied all harassment accusations, but resigned in February 2018 and was fully divested from the company by April 2018.

Instead, visitors were more fascinated by the Preston Bailey-designed floral carousel with 83,000 flowers and 11,000 jewels near the entrance of the property and the $28.2 million, 2,000-pound mirrored stainless-steel Popeye statue created by artist Jeff Koons near the resort’s meetings and conventions area.

Glenn Reynolds of Quincy, Massachusetts, was the first person in line to get in, camping out on the artificial turf at the resort since 5 p.m., Thursday.

“Are you kidding? I saw this on television and wanted to see all the lovely things in Encore for myself,” said Reynolds, wearing a Boston Red Sox hat and carrying a sign that read, “Encore GREAT!”

“I’ve been meeting a lot of people and the staff here has been really great to us,” he said.

