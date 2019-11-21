Encore Boston Harbor scraps parking fees, high table game minimums

“The last thing we want to do is be a Vegas casino in Boston,” Brian Gullbrants, Encore’s president, told the Massachusetts Gaming Commission on Thursday.

Some of the first guests gamble at the Center Bar and in the second floor high limit gaming area, right, during the opening of the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass. Sunday, June 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Bill and Cindy Pierce of Revere, Mass., have lunch on the South Lawn on opening day of the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass. Sunday, June 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Guests check out the Garden Lobby during the opening of the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass. Sunday, June 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

After five months, Encore Boston Harbor has decided to keep it local rather than imitate Las Vegas.

The $2.6 billion Everett resort casino killed its $50 table game minimums and now offers $15 table game minimums and dropped its parking fees for self parking, according to a report on masslive.com.

Brian Gullbrants, who became Encore’s new president in October after the departure of Robert DeSalvio, told the Massachusetts Gaming Commission on Thursday that the Wynn Resorts property wants to be “a Boston casino in Boston.”

“The last thing we want to do is be a Vegas casino in Boston,” he said, as reported by Steph Solis of masslive.com. “We want to be Greater Boston’s hometown casino. And we want everyone to come and feel welcome and like they can have a great time there, whether they are playing or not playing.”

Some of the smaller fees for buses and water shuttles, which cost $7 a trip, will remain in place, Gullbrants said.

The casino opened in June with 3,158 slot machines, 143 table games and 88 poker tables.

