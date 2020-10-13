78°F
Casinos & Gaming

Encore paring back hours citing dampened demand

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 13, 2020 - 10:37 am
 

Encore is shifting to a weekend schedule.

The resort will close at noon Monday and begin operating on a new Thursday-through-Monday basis “indefinitely until consumer demand for Las Vegas increases,” Wynn Las Vegas announced Tuesday. Encore’s hotel, casino restaurants and amenities will open each Thursday at 2 p.m., and any hotel guests at the resort must check out by noon on Mondays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

