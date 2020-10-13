Encore paring back hours citing dampened demand

The resort will close at noon Monday and begin operating on a new Thursday-through-Monday basis “indefinitely.”

A view of the Wynn Las Vegas and Encore along the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Encore is shifting to a weekend schedule.

The resort will close at noon Monday and begin operating on a new Thursday-through-Monday basis “indefinitely until consumer demand for Las Vegas increases,” Wynn Las Vegas announced Tuesday. Encore’s hotel, casino restaurants and amenities will open each Thursday at 2 p.m., and any hotel guests at the resort must check out by noon on Mondays.

