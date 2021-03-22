Encore to reopen full-time on April 8

Wynn Resorts Ltd. has maintained midweek closures of the Las Vegas resort since October, but will now reopen hotel rooms, spas, restaurants and other amenities.

A view of the Encore along the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Encore at Wynn Las Vegas will resume full-week operations April 8, ending the midweek closure schedule that has been in place since October, the company announced Monday.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. said Encore’s hotel and casino will reopen seven days a week, but all other amenities, including restaurants and the Spa at Encore will be open with revised schedules.

Wynn and Encore’s hotel towers have 4,748 rooms, 194,000 square feet of casino space, 20 restaurants, two spas, 560,000 square feet of convention space, 160,000 square feet of retail, two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club and a 129-acre 18-hole golf course.

Guests are being asked to visit WynnLasVegas.com website for up-to-date operating hours.

