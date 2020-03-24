Everi CEO cuts own salary to keep company liquid during downturn

Las Vegas gaming equipment manufacturer Everi has announced employee furloughs, salary cutbacks and drawing on credit to keep the company secure during pandemic.

Everi Holdings Inc. (Facebook)

Las Vegas-based Everi Holdings Inc. has furloughed employees, cut salaries and CEO Michael Rumbolz cut his pay to zero in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The gaming equipment manufacturer said Tuesday that it drew down 35 percent of its revolving credit facility and has canceled or delayed capital expenditures to preserve the company’s liquidity.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.