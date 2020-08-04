Everi CEO envisions boost from cashless gaming tech

Despite a loss in quarterly sales, Everi Holdings Inc. said it’s positioned well in terms of cashless gaming systems.

Everi Holdings logo

Despite a loss in quarterly sales, Las Vegas-based gaming company Everi Holdings Inc. said it’s positioned well in terms of cashless gaming systems.

The company reported Tuesday a net loss of $68.5 million during the second quarter that also saw only $38.7 million in revenue compared with $129.7 million during the same quarter last year.

In a statement, Everi CEO Michael Rumbolz said the company’s foothold in cashless gaming technology will position Everi to ride a wave of demand for contactless payment technology during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we move through the third quarter, our products and services continue to reflect a return to the performance momentum we were achieving before COVID-19,” Rumbolz said in a release to shareholders.

Rumbolz cut his salary to zero as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and other company executives slashed their pay by 70 percent.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.