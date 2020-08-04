Everi CEO envisions boost from cashless gaming tech
Despite a loss in quarterly sales, Las Vegas-based gaming company Everi Holdings Inc. said it’s positioned well in terms of cashless gaming systems.
The company reported Tuesday a net loss of $68.5 million during the second quarter that also saw only $38.7 million in revenue compared with $129.7 million during the same quarter last year.
In a statement, Everi CEO Michael Rumbolz said the company’s foothold in cashless gaming technology will position Everi to ride a wave of demand for contactless payment technology during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As we move through the third quarter, our products and services continue to reflect a return to the performance momentum we were achieving before COVID-19,” Rumbolz said in a release to shareholders.
Rumbolz cut his salary to zero as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and other company executives slashed their pay by 70 percent.
By the numbers
Second-quarter revenue and earnings for Everi Holdings (NYSE: EVRI)
Revenue
2020: $38.7 million
2019: $129.7 million
Change: -70.2%
Net income/(loss)
2020: ($68.5 million)
2019: $5.5 million
Earnings/(loss) per share
2020: ($.80)
2019: $0.07