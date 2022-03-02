Everi sees record Q4 revenue

Las Vegas-based gaming technology company Everi Holdings saw record revenue and adjusted cash flow levels in the final quarter of 2021, the company reported Tuesday.

Michael Rumbolz. (Everi Holdings)

Everi reported a quarterly revenue record of $180.4 million in the period ending Dec. 31, a 51 percent increase over the $119.6 million in revenues generated during the same period in 2020.

The company’s growth in both its game revenues as well as its financial technologies sector helped drive the record results, according to company CEO Mike Rumbolz.

Game revenues jumped 63 percent for the quarter to $105.4 million, which the company said reflected a record sales of its gaming machines and overall growth in its gaming operations.

Everi’s financial technologies segment, which includes its digital CashClub Wallet, generated revenues of $75 million, a 37 percent uptick from 2020.

“This performance reflects our strategic focus on growing our recurring revenues and our continued investment in the development of new and enhanced products that help our customers grow revenue and manage their business more effectively,” Rumbolz said.

Shares of Everi Holdings, Inc., traded as $EVRI on the New York Stock Exchange, fell $1.65, or 7.1 percent, to $21.75 on Tuesday.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.