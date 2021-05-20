Everi’s Jackpot Xpress system to be field-tested at Caesars Palace

A high-tech jackpot and forms management system should help players get through the IRS paperwork process faster whenever they win a jackpot at Caesars Palace.

A high-tech jackpot and forms management system that should expedite the paperwork process for players winning jackpots is being field-tested at Caesars Palace.

Las Vegas-based Everi Holdings Inc. on Thursday announced an agreement with Caesars Entertainment Inc. that will bring its new Jackpot Xpress management system to the Strip resort for a field trial.

Jackpot Xpress will enable Caesars personnel to take a tablet computer to a slot machine where a player has won a jackpot, scan identification and loyalty card information and generate copies of W-2G forms that are sent to the IRS showing income dollar amounts that must be added to an individual’s tax return.

Currently, jackpot winners must go to a cashier’s cage and fill out a series of handwritten forms when they win jackpots of $1,200 or more.

“Our innovative products such as Jackpot Xpress provide value to our customers, as they enhance their ability to better serve their players while creating measurable efficiencies in their operations,” said Darren Simmons, Everi’s executive vice president and FinTech business leader.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board routinely monitors new products that are field-tested, asking questions of the operators and hearing about customer feedback, before issuing final approval on any new product.

Upon final approval by the Control Board, Caesars will have the option to install Jackpot Xpress at all its Nevada properties. Caesars also would have the option to install the technology at all of its owned and managed locations in other states, pending further jurisdictional approvals.

