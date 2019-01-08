Ex-Gov. Brian Sandoval takes position with MGM Resorts

Sandoval, who turned the Nevada governor’s office over to Steve Sisolak on Monday, is joining MGM Resorts International as its first president of global gaming development, the company announced Tuesday.

Former Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval has been named president of global gaming development for MGM Resorts International on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former Gov. Brian Sandoval is joining MGM Resorts International as its first president of global gaming development, the company announced Tuesday.

Sandoval, a Republican who turned the governor’s office over to Democrat Steve Sisolak on Monday, will head MGM’s global expansion plans in Japan and focus on state public policy efforts around sports gaming.

The company also announced that MGM Resorts President Bill Hornbuckle will now lead global casino marketing by leveraging company assets to drive revenue growth, including MGM’s efforts in Macau.

“Few leaders are as widely respected, accomplished and knowledgeable as Brian Sandoval, and we couldn’t be more excited to have him as part of the MGM family,” MGM Resorts Chairman and CEO Jim Murren said in a statement announcing the moves.

“Governor Sandoval brings an unparalleled level of skill, leadership and experience to the company and we will benefit greatly from his in-depth expertise in gaming, public policy and economic development,” Murren said.

Sandoval has gaming industry experience. He was appointed to the Nevada Gaming Commission in 1998 and became its youngest chairman a year later.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.