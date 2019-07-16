102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Casinos & Gaming

Ex-governor joins Sands to lead push for New York City casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 15, 2019 - 6:16 pm
 

Las Vegas Sands Corp. has hired former New York Gov. David Paterson to help lead its push for a casino in New York City.

The NYC metropolitan market is one of the most sought-after sites in the Northeast, according to Brendan Bussmann, a partner in Global Market Advisors.

Sands “has long sought after a piece of the pie in New York City and today’s action show they are assembling a team for this marathon,” Bussmann said via email.

Paterson, a Democrat who served as governor from 2008-2010, began consulting for Las Vegas-based Sands earlier this year.

Voters have already authorized up to three casinos in the nation’s largest city, but under state law they can’t be approved until 2023 at the earliest.

In the meantime, Paterson will be coordinating outreach and strategy to educate New Yorkers on the benefits of downstate gaming expansion, according to Sands.

Company spokesman Ron Reese told the Review-Journal Monday that the New York Legislature could change the state law to approve the casinos sooner.

“We are advocating for an acceleration of that process so that the state can more quickly realize the thousands of jobs and revenue this opportunity can create,” he said via email.

Paterson said there’s no reason to wait.

“Is it going to happen in 2023 or 2020? Why not start three years earlier?” he said.

Competition

Competition for the New York City market is expected to be fierce.

MGM Resorts International already owns the Empire City slot casino in Yonkers, while Genting Group owns Resorts World New York City, part of the Aqueduct racetrack.

Both companies have already proposed turning those facilities into full casinos.

“Accelerating the conversion of Empire City to a fully licensed casino would immediately create new, well-paying jobs and billions in economic impact that could fund schools in Westchester and across New York State,” Uri Clinton, president and chief operating officer of Empire City Casino, said in a statement to the Review-Journal Monday.

Genting did not respond to messages seeking comment Monday.

Voters approved up to seven casino licenses in 2013 — four for upstate, the part of New York outside the New York City area, and three for downstate, consisting of the city and its suburbs, including Long Island. Lawmakers agreed to delay the three downstate licenses to give a head start to the upstate facilities, all now open.

In addition to taxes, downstate casino operators will pay a license fee estimated at $500 million per casino. If allowed to enter the market before 2023, casinos in the city would also have to pay an early entry fee to the upstate casinos.

Sand’s vision

According to Bussmann, New York is taking a forward-looking stance to understand the gaming market and the opportunities it could bring by expanding brick and mortar casinos, sports betting and online gaming.

According to a Monday statement from Sands, a downstate casino program could bring in $1.5 billion in dedicated revenue for areas like the Metropolitan Transportation Authority or public education, and create 15,000 permanent union jobs and 15,000 union construction jobs.

“New York City is one of the few remaining good markets in the United States where you could see billions of dollars of investment in gaming facilities provided that the tax rate and regulatory framework are set up properly,” Bussmann said. “Every major gaming company will take a look at the market because opportunities like this are few and far between at this point.”

Sands also said it’s committed to developing plans for community outreach programs, professional development opportunities, educational programs modeling those in Las Vegas and more.

But those incentives may not be enough for lawmakers to speed up the process for licensing casinos in the city; lawmakers adjourned their 2019 session last month without voting on proposals that would shorten the 2023 approval timeline.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
SLS Las Vegas will become Sahara Las Vegas
Owner Alex Meruelo announced during a special event at the SLS Las Vegas that the hotel-casino will become Sahara Las Vegas in its next iteration. Meruelo said $150 million dollars will be spent to renovate the current property. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aircraft hinge maker moves to "business friendly" Nevada
Doug Silva, president of Aircraft Hinge, Inc. in Las Vegas, makes every type of hinge for every type of airplane. Silva talks about his company and why he moved it to Nevada. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Daytime fireworks mark the opening of Encore Boston Harbor
The opening of the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass. included a three-minute fireworks show launched by Fireworks by Grucci Sunday, June 23, 2019. (Rick Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @RickVelotta
Elaine Wynn talks about the opening of Encore Boston Harbor
Elaine Wynn, co-founder and largest shareholder of Wynn Resorts, talked during opening festivities of the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass. Sunday, June 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
People line hours ahead of opening for Encore Boston Harbor
Guests arrive as much as 17 hours early for the 10 a.m. opening of the $2.6 billion, 671-room resort in Everett, Mass. Sunday, June 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @reviewjournal.com
Allegiant Discusses Investments In Golf Course Software And Game Rooms - Video
Allegiant Discusses Investments In Golf Course Software And Game Rooms.
Crews working 24/7 to complete Circa downtown - VIDEO
Owner Derek Stevens goal is to open the doors to the 1.25 million-square-foot project by December 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights Marc-Andre Fleury sells Las Vegas home - VIDEO
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has sold his custom home Southern Highlands home in Las Vegas for $2.3 million.
Las Vegas Strip resorts slow to welcome Alexa, Google Home Hub
Alexa, where are you? Smart home and hospitality technology was big at CES in early January. Amazon and Google promoted their voice-activated speakers Alexa and Google Home Hub. Hospitality executives have called the speakers the industry’s future. Yet for all the hype, the revolution is unfolding at a cautious pace on the Strip as well as in other major U.S. hospitality markets. Hotels are focusing their consumer-facing technology investments on adding streaming capabilities, like Netflix, and enhancing their mobile apps, a December report by Hospitality Technology showed. Voice-enabled technology is 10th on that priority list.
What is MGM 2020
MGM Resorts International announced its MGM 2020 plan in January, The plan would improve cash flow by $200 million annually by the end of 2020 and an additional $100 million by the end of 2021. 1,070 jobs were cut as part of the cost-cutting initiative. 881 of those were Las Vegas employees, mostly in management or mid-management positions. Jim Murren
What is MGM 2020
MGM Resorts International announced its MGM 2020 plan in January, The plan would improve cash flow by $200 million annually by the end of 2020 and an additional $100 million by the end of 2021. 1,070 jobs were cut as part of the cost-cutting initiative. 881 of those were Las Vegas employees, mostly in management or mid-management positions. Jim Murren
Find next-level experience
One minute, you’re just trimming hedges and shooting the breeze with your neighbor. But then he brings up Vegas and you’re thinking about the incredible meals, world-class hotels, pools inside of pools and unparalleled entertainment. You’re thinking about iconic artist residencies like Aerosmith. Priorities take shape. Vegas first, lawn and everything else, second. Just like that, Vegas Changes Everything. (Visti Las Vegas/Youtube)
Vegas Changes Everything
A weekend getaway is nice for anyone, but a weekend getaway in Vegas ... that’s a next-level experience with shows, clubs, spas and more. With a chance to see iconic artist residencies like Gwen Stefani, you might just find yourself going from pushing your child on a swing, to pushing back a birthday party. See how Vegas Changes Everything. (Visit Las Vegas/YouTube)
How much do Las Vegas casino CEOs make?
Las Vegas gaming CEOs made anywhere between $1 million and $24 million last year, according to company filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ((Las Vegas Review-Journal)
30-year-old Rio needs a little TLC
Nearly 30 years after the Rio opened, the red and blue jewel that helped catapult Las Vegas to a new level with its buffet and nightclub has lost its status along with its shine.
The latest on the Drew Las Vegas - VIDEO
Eli Segall recounts his tour of the Drew Las Vegas, formerly the Fontainebleau, on the Las Vegas Strip. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pinball Hall of Fame to move near south Strip
Operators of the Pinball Hall of Fame have been approved to build a new, larger arcade near the south edge of the Strip on Las Vegas Boulevard near Russel Road. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
National Hardware Show underway Las Vegas
The National Hardware Show kicked off Tuesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Caesars for sale?
Caesars Entertainment Corp. has been swept up in takeover speculation since the company’s share price tumbled last year amid disappointing earnings and concerns over a recession. Amid the decline, hedge funds scooped up shares. Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn began buying shares of Caesars as early as January. Icahn acquired nearly 18 percent by mid-March. In February Icahn called on the Caesars board to study a sale as a way to boost shareholder value.
Las Vegas home prices
Las Vegas home prices grew fastest among major markets in February for the ninth straight month. But amid affordability concerns, the growth rate has slowed down. Southern Nevada prices in February were up 9.7% from a year earlier, according to the latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index. The last time Las Vegas' price growth fell below 10% was in September 2017, S&P Dow Jones Indices reported.
Free Parking Coming To Wynn
Free parking will come to the Wynn and Encore resorts on May 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Founding Venetian employees talk about 20 years at the Strip resort
The Venetian, which opened May 3, 1999, is celebrating 20 years on the Las Vegas Strip. Seven original employees talk about opening the luxury resort and working there for two decades. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Circa aiming for December 2020 opening
The 1.25-million-square-foot property will have 44-stories and 777-rooms. It will also have a separate nine-story, 1,201-space parking garage.
Boxabl official explains the building concept
Boxabl business development manager Galiano Tiramani shows off a room built by his company. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
TI/Mirage Tram reopens
The tram that shuttles guests between TI and Mirage reopened this week after being closed for much of 2018.
Las Vegas Convention Center expansion taking shape
Renderings and actual footage show how the Las Vegas Convention Center is evolving.
Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz at Las Vegas convention
Former Starbucks CEO and potential presidential candidate Howard Schultz spoke at the Epicor Insights user conference at Mandalay Bay Convention Center Wednesday, April 17, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
THE LATEST
Some of the first guests gamble at the Center Bar and in the second floor high limit gaming are ...
Lawsuit accuses Encore Boston Harbor of cheating gamblers
By The Associated Press

The suit by New York resident Richard Schuster says the Everett casino is paying out less for certain winning hands at blackjack and rounding down payouts from slot machines. It was filed Monday in Middlesex County Superior Court.

The atrium at The Mansion at MGM on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. K.M. Cannon ...
MGM’s exclusive Mansion celebrates 20 years
By Todd Prince / RJ

One of the most exclusive hotels in the United States, The Mansion was inspired by an 18th-century villa in the Florence countryside.

(Review-Journal file photo)
Sahara Las Vegas looking to leave NV Energy
By / RJ

Both the Sahara and the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno — two properties owned by Alex Meruelo — submitted their initial applications to the Public Utilities Commission in December.

Aerial photo of Wynn Las Vegas and construction of the new golf course on Wed., August 22, 2018 ...
Wynn Las Vegas golf course expected to open in October
By / RJ

The 18-hole course, which sits near Wynn Las Vegas, was designed by golf course architect Tom Fazio with help from his son, Logan. According to a statement from the company, it is the only course connected to a resort on the Las Vegas Strip.