Ex-MGM CEO Jim Murren lists mansion for $10.5M

Former MGM Resorts boss Jim Murren and his wife have put the nearly 13,000-square-foot estate up for sale.

Former MGM Resorts International boss Jim Murren's mansion at 7 Painted Feather Way in Las Vegas, seen here, is listed for $10.5 million. (Courtesy The Ivan Sher Group)

Jim Murren, now former MGM Resorts CEO and chairman, speaks at a news conference at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Jan. 23, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Former MGM Resorts International boss Jim Murren's mansion at 7 Painted Feather Way in Las Vegas, seen here, is listed for $10.5 million. (Courtesy The Ivan Sher Group)

Former MGM Resorts International boss Jim Murren's mansion at 7 Painted Feather Way in Las Vegas, seen here, is listed for $10.5 million. (Courtesy The Ivan Sher Group)

Former MGM Resorts International boss Jim Murren's mansion at 7 Painted Feather Way in Las Vegas, seen here, is listed for $10.5 million. (Courtesy The Ivan Sher Group)

Former MGM Resorts International boss Jim Murren's mansion at 7 Painted Feather Way in Las Vegas, seen here, is listed for $10.5 million. (Courtesy The Ivan Sher Group)

Former MGM Resorts International boss Jim Murren's mansion at 7 Painted Feather Way in Las Vegas, seen here, is listed for $10.5 million. (Courtesy The Ivan Sher Group)

Former MGM Resorts International boss Jim Murren's mansion at 7 Painted Feather Way in Las Vegas, seen here, is listed for $10.5 million. (Courtesy The Ivan Sher Group)

Former MGM Resorts International boss Jim Murren's mansion at 7 Painted Feather Way in Las Vegas, seen here, is listed for $10.5 million. (Courtesy The Ivan Sher Group)

Former MGM Resorts International boss Jim Murren's mansion at 7 Painted Feather Way in Las Vegas, seen here, is listed for $10.5 million. (Courtesy The Ivan Sher Group)

Former MGM Resorts International boss Jim Murren's mansion at 7 Painted Feather Way in Las Vegas, seen here, is listed for $10.5 million. (Courtesy The Ivan Sher Group)

Former MGM Resorts International boss Jim Murren's mansion at 7 Painted Feather Way in Las Vegas, seen here, is listed for $10.5 million. (Courtesy The Ivan Sher Group)

Former MGM Resorts International boss Jim Murren's mansion at 7 Painted Feather Way in Las Vegas, seen here, is listed for $10.5 million. (Courtesy The Ivan Sher Group)

Former MGM Resorts International boss Jim Murren's mansion at 7 Painted Feather Way in Las Vegas, seen here, is listed for $10.5 million. (Courtesy The Ivan Sher Group)

Former MGM Resorts International boss Jim Murren's mansion at 7 Painted Feather Way in Las Vegas, seen here, is listed for $10.5 million. (Courtesy The Ivan Sher Group)

Months after Jim Murren left MGM Resorts International with a golden parachute, the former casino boss is trying to sell his Las Vegas mansion for $10.5 million.

Murren and his wife, Heather, have put the nearly 13,000-square-foot estate up for sale, listing broker Ivan Sher of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties announced.

Built of glass, steel and concrete, the Murrens’ opulent mansion features an elevator, an underground half basketball court, a movie theater, an “expansive wine cellar,” an outdoor kitchen, and walking paths.

It is located at 7 Painted Feather Way in The Ridges, a guard-gated, luxury housing enclave in Summerlin. The Murrens are the original owners of the home, which, county records show, was built in 2009.

The owners have tried to sell before. According to Zillow, the property was listed in spring 2018 for $14.5 million but didn’t trade hands.

“This home is desert contemporary architecture at its finest,” Sher said in the release.

According to the announcement, the roughly 1.5-acre compound is known as Skyspace, named for an art installation at the property that creates the illusion you are “floating through space.”

“Skyspace’s advanced technology program is available for purchase outside of the home sale,” the release noted.

Murren resigned as chairman and CEO of MGM Resorts in February after more than 20 years with the company. He announced his departure weeks before the coronavirus pandemic shut down much of Las Vegas’ economy, including its casinos, virtually overnight in March.

According to a regulatory filing in February, Murren was set to receive a roughly $32 million windfall on his way out.

His exit package included a $4 million cash bonus, a stock award valued at $7 million and a $12 million cash severance payment.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.