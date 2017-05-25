Executive Marc Falcone to leave Station Casinos

Station Casinos Chief Financial Officer Marc Falcone (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

A top executive at Station Casinos will resign to pursue other opportunities.

Marc Falcone, executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer of parent company Red Rock Resorts Inc. and Station, will leave the company Wednesday, according to a Thursday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Falcone has been replaced by Stephen Cootey, Station’s executive vice president and chief administrative officer, who joined the company in March. Cootey, 48, is a former Wynn Resorts Ltd. and Las Vegas Sands Corp. executive. His appointment to Falcone’s position was effective May 24.

Falcone will continue to work with Station as a consultant and receive his base salary of $50,000 a month and insurance benefits for a year.

According to the SEC filing, Cootey served as the chief financial officer of Wynn Resorts from May 2014 to March, its treasurer from February 2014 to March and its senior vice president from January 2014 to May 2014.

He served as senior vice president of corporate finance at Las Vegas Sands from March 2012 to December 2013 and its vice president of corporate finance from October 2009 to March 2012.

The filing said from June 2004 to October 2009, he was a partner and senior research analyst of Prides Capital LLC. He served as vice president of Credit Suisse First Boston from 2001 to 2004.

