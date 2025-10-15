Expansion being planned for this Henderson casino property

The downtown Henderson casino may be expanded if a project is approved by Henderson’s Planning Commission.

An exterior view of the Emerald Island Casino in the Water Street District of downtown Henderson on Monday, April 12, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A downtown Henderson casino property is planning an expansion that will be considered Thursday by the city’s Planning Commission.

A conditional use permit and design review are scheduled for the Emerald Island Casino, which is planning a 14,500-square-foot expansion and exterior remodeling of the property at 120 Market St.

Under a proposal submitted by owner Ronald Winchell, the casino would add covered outdoor patios, integrated planters for landscaping and sitting areas, canopies and awnings at entries and a brick veneer façade. The owner wants the city to vacate a short portion of Navy Street with a redesign of a parking area to include 133 spaces. City codes require 125 parking spaces.

According to documents submitted to the city, the casino would grow to 37,340 square feet on less than an acre.

Documents don’t show how much is being invested in the expansion and renovation. There’s also no indication if there would be any changes made inside the casino.

Emerald Island’s justification letter for the project says exterior lighting and the streetscape would be consistent with Henderson’s Water Street District.

Emerald Island and sister property Rainbow Club on Water Street were sold to ECL Water Street LLC, a company owned by Winchell and business partner Marc Falcone, by Tim and Mike Brooks in January 2024.

Nevada Gaming Commission unanimously approved the licensing of the properties to the new owner in December 2023. The sale of the two properties for an undisclosed amount was approved by state gaming regulators a month earlier.

