60°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

F1 race boosts MGM Resorts to record quarter to end 2023

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 13, 2024 - 1:30 pm
 
Updated February 13, 2024 - 2:11 pm
Sisters Katie Rose Hargreaves, let, and Olivia Fry, of Kansas City, poses for photos in front o ...
Sisters Katie Rose Hargreaves, let, and Olivia Fry, of Kansas City, poses for photos in front of the Bellagio on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, on the Las Vegas Strip. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Financial results from the Las Vegas Strip and Macao boosted MGM Resorts International to a record quarter, the company announced Tuesday.

November’s Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix race and the steady recovery of Macao, where the company has two resort properties, helped MGM achieve records for the fourth quarter as well as all of 2023.

“Our Las Vegas Strip Resorts and MGM China set new all-time records for full year and fourth quarter (cash flow),” Bill Hornbuckle, president and CEO of the company, said in a release. “Our premium positioning and offerings in Las Vegas enable us to capture incremental profit during major events such as the inaugural Formula One race and our first Super Bowl. 2024 is off to a winning start with the launch of our Marriott relationship as well as opportunities to increase our convention room nights and international mix.”

The company was scheduled to conduct an earnings call with analysts later Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

MOST READ
1
Usher evokes Elvis’ spirit in downtown Las Vegas wedding
Usher evokes Elvis’ spirit in downtown Las Vegas wedding
2
CARTOONS: What the Trump, Biden rematch will look like
CARTOONS: What the Trump, Biden rematch will look like
3
CARTOONS: What God thinks about Taylor Swift
CARTOONS: What God thinks about Taylor Swift
4
CARTOON: Tucker interview
CARTOON: Tucker interview
5
Las Vegas police announce DUI arrest numbers for Super Bowl Sunday
Las Vegas police announce DUI arrest numbers for Super Bowl Sunday
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Casino mogul Steve Wynn pauses at a news conference in Medford, Mass., on March 15, 2016. (AP P ...
Steve Wynn’s defamation lawsuit against AP dismissed
By Ken Ritter Associated Press

The Nevada Supreme Court rejected the former casino mogul’s claim that he was defamed in a story about allegations of sexual misconduct.

 
Another Strip property raises resort fees
By / RJ

Resort fees are commonly added to room charges by most Las Vegas resorts to pay for additional services and amenities such a Wi-Fi and pool access.

More stories
Resort fees rise to $50 a night at some MGM properties
Resort fees rise to $50 a night at some MGM properties
How should local small businesses affected by F1 be compensated?
How should local small businesses affected by F1 be compensated?
F1 week visitors spent $561M in Las Vegas, new report shows
F1 week visitors spent $561M in Las Vegas, new report shows
Super Bowl wagering surges without competition from California
Super Bowl wagering surges without competition from California
Super Bowl 58 may be biggest special event in Las Vegas history
Super Bowl 58 may be biggest special event in Las Vegas history
How economic development leaders use Super Bowl to recruit companies
How economic development leaders use Super Bowl to recruit companies