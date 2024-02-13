F1 race boosts MGM Resorts to record quarter to end 2023

MGM, the largest casino operator on the Strip, also expects huge returns from Super Bowl 58.

Financial results from the Las Vegas Strip and Macao boosted MGM Resorts International to a record quarter, the company announced Tuesday.

November’s Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix race and the steady recovery of Macao, where the company has two resort properties, helped MGM achieve records for the fourth quarter as well as all of 2023.

“Our Las Vegas Strip Resorts and MGM China set new all-time records for full year and fourth quarter (cash flow),” Bill Hornbuckle, president and CEO of the company, said in a release. “Our premium positioning and offerings in Las Vegas enable us to capture incremental profit during major events such as the inaugural Formula One race and our first Super Bowl. 2024 is off to a winning start with the launch of our Marriott relationship as well as opportunities to increase our convention room nights and international mix.”

The company was scheduled to conduct an earnings call with analysts later Tuesday.

