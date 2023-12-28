44°F
Casinos & Gaming

F1 race fueled record Clark County gaming win in November

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2023 - 8:10 am
 
Sightseers at The Venetian stop for a look at the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix. (Patrick B ...
Sightseers at The Venetian stop for a look at the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix. (Patrick Blennerhassett/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County reported a record $1.215 billion in gaming win for November, the Nevada Gaming Control Board reported Thursday.

The high total was 14.3 percent more than November 2022 and was largely due to the inaugural appearance of the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix Nov. 16-18. It’s likely to fuel the debate over the benefits of the race that disrupted traffic for months and blocked access to dozens of small businesses and restaurants along the Strip.

The county’s success resulted in a statewide gaming win record for November of $1.374 billion, which was the second highest month of all time.

“The four-day period beginning on Nov. 16 was extremely profitable for both gaming and non-gaming activity on the Las Vegas Strip with some properties estimating those days established all-time record levels of revenue,” said Michael Lawton, the Control Board’s senior economic analyst who crunches the gaming numbers for the state.

Baccarat — the game of choice for wealthy European race fans attending the Las Vegas event — was a major contributor to the Strip having its second-best month ever, with $821 million in win, a 22.6 percent increase over November 2022.

“The event’s success was more evident at luxury properties where the Las Vegas Strip’s baccarat increase accounted for 78.6 percent of the state’s growth this month,” Lawton said. “Additionally, the 25 licensees that are included in the $72 million-or-over revenue range for annual gross gaming win on the Las Vegas Strip increased by $160 million or 25.8 percent compared to last November and accounted for over 100 percent of the state’s entire increase for the month.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

