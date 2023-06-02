80°F
Casinos & Gaming

FAA document suggests redevelopment plans for Casino Royale

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 2, 2023 - 9:31 am
 
A federal aeronautical study suggests big plans may be in the works for the Casino Royale site ...
A federal aeronautical study suggests big plans may be in the works for the Casino Royale site on The Strip. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

A federal aeronautical study suggests big plans may be in the works for the Casino Royale site on The Strip.

A Federal Aviation Administration proposal, currently listed as “circularized,” shows Las Vegas resident Craig Dudley listed as the sponsor of a study for the Casino Royale site at 3411 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The study was first reported by Vital Vegas at Casino.org and the proposal’s description calls for a building development project.

The FAA is conducting an aeronautical study as the proposal is to construct or operate a “building to a height of 699 feet above ground level.”

The 11-page public notice also notes “the proposed structure is in close vicinity to substantial, frequent helicopter air tour operations at LAS (Harry Reid International Airport) and the Las Vegas Strip” and that this part is under investigation and seeking public input.

The public notice also lists the structure as “exceeding obstruction standards.”

Dudley declined to comment on the project when contacted by the Review-Journal.

This is a developing story, please check back later for more information.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com or 702-348-3967.

