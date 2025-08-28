Family Feud online casino game debuts at Las Vegas Strip casino

This is the first game-show format to be streamed live from a Strip casino to international players.

MGM Resorts International and Playtech have expanded their “Live from Vegas” partnership with the launch of Family Feud, marking the first game-show format to be streamed live from a Strip casino to international players.

The debut marks a milestone in MGM Resort’s push to blend Las Vegas style and energy with global iGaming technology. While the studio on the casino floor of the MGM Grand has been streaming live blackjack, roulette and baccarat since June, Family Feud is the first branded game-show format to join the lineup.

For MGM Resorts and its partner Playtech, the move represents both a diversification of content and an attempt to capture new audiences in regulated international markets, according to Vik Shrestha, vice president of online gaming for MGM Resorts. With the launch of Family Feud, the live game studio at MGM Grand now reaches 10 international markets, including the U.K., Mexico and Ontario, Canada, Shrestha said Wednesday during a tour of the new space.

The new interactive studios are headed up by Zoë Kaplan, senior studio manager for MGM Resorts, who oversees on-air talent, technicians and administrative staff. Kaplan said roughly 85 new jobs have been created as a result of the “Live From Vegas” studio.

The addition of Family Feud is the second phase of MGM and Playtech’s strategic partnership, which, in addition to the live dealer studio at MGM Grand, includes dual-live camera roulette at Bellagio.

Family Feud, which first appeared in 1976, is developed and distributed by London-based Fremantle Limited. The company created a gaming-friendly adaptation for MGM and Playtech to use.

“MGM Resorts, with Playtech and Fremantle, is at the forefront of digital gaming, bringing the iconic Las Vegas experience to people around the globe,” said MGM Resorts Interactive President Gary Fritz. “The live dealer studio marks a major step in our growth strategy and pursuit of being the world’s premier gaming entertainment company. We will continue working to create unforgettable moments and new ways to enjoy what the Las Vegas Strip has to offer.”

Playtech CEO Mor Weizer said the Family Feud launch “represents our shared ambition to redefine live gaming entertainment. Together, we’re introducing a new category of immersive and engaging content to support growth in regulated markets, built on a foundation of robust compliance and player protection.”

Suzanne Lopez, chief operating officer at Fremantle, said the online version of Family Feud uses actual survey questions from the official Family Feud franchise. The Las Vegas version incorporates a giant spinning wheel — comparable to a Big Six — and random-number-generated bonuses with a 98 percent return to player payout percentage.

“This collaboration delivers a truly unique and authentic game show experience,” Lopez said.

