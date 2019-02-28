Family sues over man’s deadly escalator fall at Las Vegas casino

The family of a Fairfax, Virginia, man who died after falling off an escalator at The Orleans filed a wrongful death lawsuit this month against the Boyd Gaming Corp. property. (Google Street View)

The family of a Fairfax, Virginia, man who died after falling off an escalator at The Orleans filed a wrongful death lawsuit this month against the Boyd Gaming Corp. property.

Paul Neiswander, 63, died in Las Vegas in November 2017 after falling from an escalator leading down into the resort’s casino, according to the suit.

The suit claims the escalator stopped suddenly, causing Neiswander “to plummet several feet, resulting in life threatening injuries.”

According to the Clark County coroner’s office, Neiswander died from hypertensive cardiovascular disease and blunt head trauma due to a fall. His death was ruled an accident.

The suit, filed Feb. 15, claims that The Orleans and the Otis Elevator Company, which supplied the escalator, were negligent in maintaining the escalator and ensuring that its parts were properly installed.

A spokesman for Boyd Gaming said the company does not comment on pending litigation, as did a spokeswoman for Otis.

The family is asking for more than $15,000 in damages, as well as medical and funeral expenses, attorneys’ fees and punitive damages.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.