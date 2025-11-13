66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

FanDuel, DraftKings won’t be licensed for Nevada sportsbooks

DraftKings and FanDuel, the nation’s two largest sportsbook vendors, won’t operate in Nevad ...
DraftKings and FanDuel, the nation’s two largest sportsbook vendors, won’t operate in Nevada anytime soon after state gaming regulators on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, accepted the surrender of FanDuel’s parent company’s licensing plans. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
More Stories
(Rampart Casino at the Resort at Summerlin)
$175K keno jackpot hits at west Las Vegas Valley casino
Teamsters OK strike at off-Strip casino
Las Vegas housekeepers and custodial staff put their skills to the test Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, ...
Inside Gaming: Housekeeping Olympics showcases best of Las Vegas casinos, hotels
Durango Casino & Resort in southwest Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (Las Vegas Review-Jour ...
Durango casino-hotel sets opening of new garage, high-limit room
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 13, 2025 - 9:40 am
 

DraftKings and FanDuel, the nation’s two largest sportsbook vendors, won’t operate in Nevada anytime soon after state gaming regulators on Wednesday accepted the surrender of FanDuel’s parent company’s licensing plans.

A withdrawal on all pending requests for DraftKings is planned as well.

Nevada Gaming Control Board Chairman Mike Dreitzer, in an industry notice Wednesday, said it is clear that “Flutter Entertainment/FanDuel and DraftKings intend to engage in unlawful activities related to sports event contracts.”

Flutter, FanDuel’s parent company, was on the verge of becoming licensed in the state, but at last week’s board meeting its suitability hearings were removed from the agenda.

Flutter’s abandonment stems from the ongoing legal fight between federally regulated prediction markets and states that offer traditional sports wagering over whether prediction markets can take sports bets.

Prediction markets regularly take yes-or-no propositions on current events and last year moved into taking predictions on the outcome of sports events, which state regulators have interpreted as sports bets.

Wednesday’s regulatory action was triggered by Flutter’s formal announcement of a partnership with Chicago-based CME Group to launch a FanDuel Predicts app next month.

“This conduct is incompatible with their ability to participate in Nevada’s gaming industry,” Dreitzer said in his industry notice.

“The board considers offering sports event contracts to constitute wagering activity under NRS 463.0193 and 463.01962,” Dreitzer said. “Wagering occurs whether the contract is listed on an exchange regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission or elsewhere.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES