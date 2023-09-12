87°F
Casinos & Gaming

FBI confirms investigation into MGM cybersecurity issue

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 12, 2023 - 9:13 am
 
Some slots machines and kiosks remain down at Aria Resort and Casino after MGM Resorts Internat ...
Some slots machines and kiosks remain down at Aria Resort and Casino after MGM Resorts International suffered a cybersecurity attack on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The sportsbook at MGM Grand in Las Vegas is closed Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, a day after a  ...
The sportsbook at MGM Grand in Las Vegas is closed Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, a day after a cybersecurity issue affected computerized systems throughout MGM Resorts International properties. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The sportsbook at New York-New York in Las Vegas is closed Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, a day after ...
The sportsbook at New York-New York in Las Vegas is closed Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, a day after a cybersecurity issue affected computerized systems throughout MGM Resorts International properties. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Some gaming machines at New York-New York in Las Vegas remain inoperable Tuesday, Sept. 12, 202 ...
Some gaming machines at Aria in Las Vegas remain inoperable Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, a day after a cybersecurity issue affected computerized systems throughout MGM Resorts International properties. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The FBI is investigating the cybersecurity issue that thwarted credit card transactions and affected computerized systems throughout MGM Resorts International properties.

“MGM has requested assistance, and we are providing it,” Special Agent Mark Neria, of the bureau’s Las Vegas field office, said Tuesday morning.

MGM did not refer to the matter as a cyberattack, and the company did not elaborate on what systems were affected or how the incident may have occurred.

Neria declined to comment further on the issue, citing an ongoing investigation.

On Monday, the company directed customers seeking hotel reservations to call properties directly because the online reservation system was inoperative.

An MGM spokesperson confirmed that the company had notified authorities and took “prompt action to protect our systems and data,” while working to determine the cause.

“Our resorts, including dining, entertainment and gaming are currently operational, and continue to deliver the experiences for which MGM is known,” part of a statement released late Monday read. “Our guests remain able to access their hotel rooms and our Front Desk staff is ready to assist our guests as needed. We appreciate your patience.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

