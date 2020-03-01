Feb. 28: 6 takeaways from this week in gaming

Take a listen to a recap of this week’s biggest stories and get a sneak peek at what’s coming next week.

Take a listen to a recap of this week’s biggest stories and get a sneak peek at what’s coming next week.

In this episode:

Regulators investigating Four Queens, Binion’s slots malfunction

State Gaming Control Board agents are investigating the unexplained malfunction of computers and slot machines at downtown’s Four Queens and Binion’s Gambling Hall casinos.

Coronavirus has had little impact on Las Vegas tourism — yet

It’s too early to say if travel to Las Vegas has seen any impact from the virus. The U.S. Travel Association is set to release its first round of data on the coronavirus’ impact Tuesday.

— Coronavirus affecting some businesses in Las Vegas Valley

While COVID-19 has yet to spread widely across the U.S., Las Vegas Valley businesses have said they’re starting to experience a supply chain disruption caused by the disease.

— Las Vegas casinos warn investors on potential coronavirus impact

Las Vegas resort operators’ stock prices are plunging amid the global coronavirus sell-off.

— Strip, downtown up in January as Nevada gaming win exceeds $1B

The state’s resorts, casinos and conventions got off to a fast start in 2020.

Caesars raising resort fees at 4 Las Vegas properties

Four Caesars Entertainment Corp. hotel properties will raise their resorts fees by $2 next week.

Resort fees at The Linq Hotel, Harrah’s Las Vegas, Flamingo and Bally’s will rise from $35 to $37 a night on Tuesday. With tax, the fee will climb to $41.95 a night.

Massive crane arrives at MSG Sphere site for upcoming heavy lifts

The crane has the capacity to lift up to 1,760 tons. The heaviest lift on the project will be the center compression ring for the domed roof weighing 182 tons.

NFL Draft logistics on agenda for LVCVA, NFL meeting

Representatives of the National Football League will be in Las Vegas next week to meet with Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority organizers on safety, traffic and logistics of April’s 2020 NFL draft.