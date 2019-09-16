Fiesta Henderson workers vote to join union
Workers at the Fiesta Henderson voted to unionize through a secret-ballot election on Friday, the seventh Station Casinos property in Las Vegas to do so.
Of the 295 workers who voted, 57 percent were in favor of unionizing. More than 300 employees at the Fiesta Henderson will be represented by Culinary Workers Union Local 226 and Bartenders Union Local 165, both affiliates of UNITE HERE, according to a press release from the culinary union.
A Station Casinos representative declined to provide comment.
The last Station Casino property to unionize was the Fiesta Rancho in June. Station Casinos, the operating subsidy of Red Rock Resorts, is the third-largest private-sector employer in Southern Nevada, according to the statement.
The other properties where workers have unionized are Boulder Station, Palace Station, Green Valley Ranch, Palms and Sunset Station.
