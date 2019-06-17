Fiesta Rancho workers vote for union representation

Fiesta Rancho is set to become the sixth Station Casinos property to have workers represented by the Culinary and Bartenders unions.

Fiesta Rancho is set to become the sixth Station Casinos property to have workers represented by the Culinary and Bartenders unions.

Culinary Workers Union Local 226 announced late Friday that 147 of about 200 Fiesta Rancho employees participated in a Friday vote that was supervised by the National Labor Relations Board. The union said 85 percent of workers voted in favor of unionizing.

About 200 Fiesta Rancho workers will be represented by the Culinary and Bartenders Union Local 165, Nevada affiliates of UNITE HERE, which represents more than 57,000 workers in Las Vegas and Reno.

The vote came just one day after 83 percent of Sunset Station workers voted to unionize.

A Station Casinos representative had no comment when reached by phone Sunday.

In addition to the Fiesta and Sunset Station casinos, successful representation votes have occurred at Boulder Station in September 2016, at Palace Station in March 2017, at Green Valley Ranch in November 2017, at Palms in April 2018.

