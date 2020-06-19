Final beam of Circa resort tower moved into place in topping out

Circa CEO Derek Stevens surprised the public with his announcement Wednesday that his downtown resort would open in October. The icing on the cake: the topping out.

Circa CEO Derek Stevens signs the top beam being placed on downtown Las Vegas' resort project, Friday, June 19, 2020. (Richard N. Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Construction crews prepare to hoist the final beam to top off the new Circa resort in downtown Las Vegas, Friday, June 19, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aerial photo of construction at Circa and the “Garage Mahal” in downtown Las Vegas, May 13, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

A crane whisked the final beam in the construction of downtown Las Vegas’ Circa resort property into place Friday morning and crews paused momentarily, then continued working to ensure its Oct. 28 opening.

Circa CEO Derek Stevens, who signed the final beam before it was moved into place, surprised the casino industry earlier in the week by announcing the resort — the tallest downtown — would open more than a month ahead of schedule.

Here's Derek Stevens' view of the hoisting of the last beam in the topping out ceremony for Circa. pic.twitter.com/eFMs5vS95v — Rick Velotta (@RickVelotta) June 19, 2020

The first five floors of the resort — which includes a two-story casino with 1,350 slot machines and 49 table games, a three-story stadium-style sportsbook with a screen visible throughout the casino, a fifth-floor pool amphitheater with a 14-million-pixel screen and six temperature-controlled pools and two spas — are set to open Oct. 28.

Circa’s nine-story “Garage Mahal,” which includes a ride-hailing hub, and four retail concepts also will be a part of the initial rollout.

The 777-room tower will open toward the end of December, the property’s original opening date.

But Friday was all about the topping out, which included the hoisting of an evergreen tree and American flag in the 85-degree morning air.

