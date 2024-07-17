Final closing ceremony — with an eruption — at Mirage

Executives paid tribute to the resort’s loyal employees, and there was one final volcanic eruption before the doors are locked and the Hard Rock transition begins.

‘I’m really going to miss this place’: Las Vegas says goodbye to Mirage — PHOTOS, VIDEO

The Mirage is shown on the Strip in Las Vegas Friday, July 5, 2024. The property will close on July 17, and is scheduled to reopen as Hard Rock Las Vegas in spring 2027. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The last gasp of corporate life at The Mirage -- including one final eruption of the fabled volcano -- are on the calendar for the final day of the beloved Strip resort Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The last gasp of corporate life at The Mirage — including one final eruption of the fabled volcano — occurred the final day of the beloved Strip resort Wednesday.

The last guests have checked out, the final shows have been performed and the last meals served. Earlier in the morning, the last cards were dealt, the last slot machine spins spun and the last rolls of the die completed as regulators assisted executives clear the financial books in the property’s casino shutdown.

All that was left was one final tribute to the resort’s loyal employees and the final activation of the volcano that for 34 years drew millions of people to the Strip.

