Final closing ceremony — with an eruption — at Mirage
Executives paid tribute to the resort’s loyal employees, and there was one final volcanic eruption before the doors are locked and the Hard Rock transition begins.
The last gasp of corporate life at The Mirage — including one final eruption of the fabled volcano — occurred the final day of the beloved Strip resort Wednesday.
The last guests have checked out, the final shows have been performed and the last meals served. Earlier in the morning, the last cards were dealt, the last slot machine spins spun and the last rolls of the die completed as regulators assisted executives clear the financial books in the property’s casino shutdown.
All that was left was one final tribute to the resort’s loyal employees and the final activation of the volcano that for 34 years drew millions of people to the Strip.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
