Fire hits site of planned Harlem-themed resort on Historic Westside

A fire destroyed a historic vacant building at the Historic Westside site where the Harlem Nights high-rise resort is proposed to be developed.

A fire on Oct. 15, 2023, damaged the vacant building on the site of the proposed Harlem Nights resort on the Historic Westside. (Sean Hemmersmeier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The site of the former Tokyo Casino along Jackson Avenue, seen in April 2023 in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fire on Sunday tore through a historic vacant building on a lot where the Harlem Nights high-rise resort-casino is proposed to be developed on the Historic Westside.

City of Las Vegas firefighters responded to a fire at the vacant building on the Harlem Nights property — at the northwest corner of Jackson Avenue and F Street — just past 6 p.m. Sunday and crews worked until 8 p.m. to extinguish the fire, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department. The department said the fire caused no injuries but did enough damage to the building for it to be considered a “total loss.”

No cause of the fire has been identified as of Wednesday afternoon and the Las Vegas Fire Department wouldn’t commit to a timeline on when a cause could be identified.

The site used to house the Tokyo Casino and before that it was the New Town Tavern, which at one time was a popular gaming and entertainment establishment that rivaled the famed Moulin Rouge Hotel and Casino in the 1950s.

The Las Vegas Fire Department said the site wasn’t considered a historic landmark but it was eligible to be added to the local historical register.

Lisa Mayo-DeRiso, a project consultant for Harlem Nights, said the developer has requested a full investigation into the fire and was disappointed by the damage it caused.

The fire wasn’t a huge setback for the Harlem Nights project since the developer behind it did plan to remove the building, according to Mayo-DeRiso. But she said the removal of the building was sought to be done with more dignity due to the building’s history and now the timeline to remove the building on the site should be sped up since it’s an eyesore for the Historic Westside.

A community meeting to discuss the Harlem Nights project is scheduled for Oct. 23 at 5:30 p.m. at the West Las Vegas Library.

The Harlem Nights project originally called for a 60-story tower that would have restaurants, gaming options, a theater as well as hotel and residential units to be placed in the Historic Westside. Now the project is slated to be 34 stories due to a study from the Federal Aviation Administration saying any structure taller than that could cause disruptions to aviation operations, according to Mayo-DeRiso.

The fire didn’t set back the development of the resort since it’s still going through the land-use entitlement process with the city of Las Vegas, according to Mayo-DeRiso. She said the Harlem Nights development plan should be discussed at a city planning commission meeting on Nov. 14 and then at a city council meeting in December if the planning commission meeting goes well.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.