91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Casinos & Gaming

Firms selected to transform Hard Rock to Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 10, 2019 - 1:59 pm
 

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas has announced the design partners that will reimagine the Hard Rock Hotel property.

Five companies have joined forces to help develop the new hotel: Rockwell Group, Klai Juba Wald Architecture + Interiors, Studio Collective, Taylor International Corp. and McCarthy Building Companies.

“We look forward to delivering a fresh, modern desert oasis to the Entertainment Capital of the World,” said Richard “Boz” Bosworth, president and CEO of JC Hospitality and Hard Rock Hotel, in a statement last week.

The partners

Designs are “nearing completion,” according to the statement, with construction set to begin in February and the remodeled resort slated to open toward the end of 2020.

The Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will include 1,504 “chambers,” grand chamber suites and penthouse suites, a 60,000-square-foot casino, more than 5 acres of poolside space and outdoor event venues, and more than 110,000 square feet of meeting, event and convention space.

New York-based Rockwell Group has worked on other Las Vegas projects, including the KAOS nightclub and Bobby Flay’s Shark at the Palms. Gaming resort design firm Klai Juba Wald Architecture + Interiors is leading design efforts at the Las Vegas Convention Center’s phase three of expansion, among other projects.

Venice Beach-based boutique design agency Studio Collective and Taylor International Corp. — the company that constructed the MGM Grand, Caesars Palace and more — are also partners in the design, along with McCarthy Building Companies.

Desert inspired

Adam Goldstein, design director and partner at Studio Collective, said the agency will be looking for inspiration from the natural and synthetic landscapes of the American Southwest, creating in an aesthetic he describes as “desert modern.”

He said the guest rooms are made to accommodate a wide demographic, and will feature “a mix of natural and warm materials,” including white oak wood flooring and millwork alongside desert-inspired color schemes. The choices are intended to make the rooms feel lighter and more comfortable, he said.

“We are hoping the guestrooms can offer guests a respite from the high energy of the casino floor, bars and restaurants, pool and other areas on property,” he said. “We feel like the rooms will be unlike other offers one can find in Las Vegas.”

Rockwell Group partner Greg Keffer said his team is also looking for inspiration in the Nevada’s landscape.

This partnership helps “further develop the brand’s signature playful spirit while tapping into the wider context of the desert landscape,” he said in the statement.

The property, located on Paradise Road, is set to shut its doors in February for approximately eight months as it goes through its transformation to become the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in 2020.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Las Vegas developer talks about a new apartment complex called “the yoU”
Frank Marretti lll, founder of G2 Capital Development, talks about his new apartment complex called “the yoU” near UNLV. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Steel cables will hoist roof at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Stainless steel cables are being put into place at Allegiant Stadium to begin the process of putting the roof on the 65,000-seat stadium in Las Vegas. Stadium Chief Operating Officer Don Webb explains how the cables will be used to get the roof put on the future home of the Raiders and UNLV football. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The last remaining Sigma Derby game in Las Vegas
Derek Stevens, owner of the D Las Vegas, talks about the last remaining Sigma Derby horse racing game in Las Vegas inside his casino floor. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich Review
Janine Blake of Las Vegas gives her review of the new Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich at the restaurant’s location on west Bonanza Road on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019,
SuperZoo 2019 takes over Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas
SuperZoo 2019 show for pet retailers brought pet products of all description to the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MSG Sphere at The Venetian to cost $1.2B plus
Scheduled to open in 2021, it is expected to be busier than Madison Square Garden in New York. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Favorite products from SuperZoo 2019
Some of the fun and interesting pet products on display at the SuperZoo in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MAGIC Convention Day 3
The fashion trade show MAGIC, held Monday through Wednesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MAGIC Las Vegas - Day One
The biannual MAGIC convention show opened Monday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant celebrates naming deal with tailgate party
Allegiant Air employees celebrate with a tailgate party after the company’s naming deal with the Raiders for the new Las Vegas stadium.
Nevada's sportsbook operators welcome competition
Sportsbook operators from near and far are looking to get into in the established Nevada market, experts say. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Get a first look of MSG Sphere construction in Las Vegas
Representatives of The Madison Square Garden Company give the first glimpse of progress Tuesday of the under-construction MSG Sphere — a first-of-its-kind performance venue with high-tech audio and visual capabilities.
There's a new place to play board games in Las Vegas
Matt Smiciklas, co-owner of Boarding School Games, talks about the new Las Vegas business that he co-owns with Emily Labejof. Dedicated tabletop gamers can choose from more than 500 games to play for free in-store. The doors open to the public Saturday, July 20, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Renovations at the STRAT
Analysts say the $140 million renovation project at The STRAT, formerly the known as the Stratosphere, could help the hotel-casino compete with the evolving north side of the Las Vegas Strip. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
SLS Las Vegas will become Sahara Las Vegas
Owner Alex Meruelo announced during a special event at the SLS Las Vegas that the hotel-casino will become Sahara Las Vegas in its next iteration. Meruelo said $150 million dollars will be spent to renovate the current property. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aircraft hinge maker moves to "business friendly" Nevada
Doug Silva, president of Aircraft Hinge, Inc. in Las Vegas, makes every type of hinge for every type of airplane. Silva talks about his company and why he moved it to Nevada. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Daytime fireworks mark the opening of Encore Boston Harbor
The opening of the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass. included a three-minute fireworks show launched by Fireworks by Grucci Sunday, June 23, 2019. (Rick Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @RickVelotta
Elaine Wynn talks about the opening of Encore Boston Harbor
Elaine Wynn, co-founder and largest shareholder of Wynn Resorts, talked during opening festivities of the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass. Sunday, June 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
People line hours ahead of opening for Encore Boston Harbor
Guests arrive as much as 17 hours early for the 10 a.m. opening of the $2.6 billion, 671-room resort in Everett, Mass. Sunday, June 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @reviewjournal.com
Allegiant Discusses Investments In Golf Course Software And Game Rooms - Video
Allegiant Discusses Investments In Golf Course Software And Game Rooms.
Crews working 24/7 to complete Circa downtown - VIDEO
Owner Derek Stevens goal is to open the doors to the 1.25 million-square-foot project by December 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights Marc-Andre Fleury sells Las Vegas home - VIDEO
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has sold his custom home Southern Highlands home in Las Vegas for $2.3 million.
THE LATEST