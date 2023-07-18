First look: Room renovations begin at Rio

Dreamscape Companies released details of the 1,427-suite renovations in one of two of the off-Strip resort’s hotel towers.

Rio owner Dreamscape Companies unveiled details of its renovation the Ipanema Tower at the Rio Hotel & Casino, revamping 1,427 standard suites. A standard oversized room is pictured. (Credit: Jeff Green Photography)

Dreamscape Companies has begun renovating the 1,427 standard guest rooms and suites in the Ipanema Tower at the Rio Hotel & Casino, it announced in a press release Tuesday.

The standard oversized 600 square-foot guest rooms are being updated with new furnishings and fittings, a tub-to-shower conversion and separate living and sleeping zones, according to the release. The rooms will also include a 65-inch TV and a queen-size pull-out bed in the sectional sofa.

“We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Marnell Architecture Planning & Design to breathe new life into this iconic Las Vegas property,” Dreamscape Founder Eric Birnbaum said in the release. “The new room design blends elements of fun and whimsy with an unmistakable touch of luxury. We are excited to start the remodel this summer and are eagerly anticipating the moment our guests get to experience the refreshed rooms for themselves.”

The Ipanema Tower room designs are inspired by contemporary apartments near Ipanema Beach in Rio de Janeiro, according to the release. Renovations on the tower are expected to finish in early 2024, the company said.

The renovations are part of a two-phase, $350 million renovation of the 2,500-suite resort, which opened in 1990, refreshing all rooms, the casino, many of its food-and-beverage outlets and its pool deck.

On Wednesday, Birnbaum told the Nevada Gaming Control Board the renovations will occur one floor at a time so the property can remain open during the work. He said he expects three floors at a time to be closed — one where work will be done, and the floors above and below to minimize noise for guests.

After the Ipanema Tower’s renovations, Dreamscape said it will renovate the 1,000-suite Masquerade Tower and five or six food outlets there.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.