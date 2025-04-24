85°F
Florida developer buys Nevada casino near lithium mine

An employee stands near the Thacker Pass mine site on April 24, 2023, near Orovada, Nevada. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
An employee stands near the Thacker Pass mine site on April 24, 2023, near Orovada, Nevada. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 24, 2025 - 3:16 pm
 

A Florida-based casino developer is betting on an energy boom in northern Nevada to revive a remote gambling parlor.

Gary Green Gaming has purchased the Say When casino in McDermitt, according to a news release. The casino is adjacent to the Thacker Pass lithium mine in Humboldt County.

Green’s plans for the Say When Casino include an expansion and redesign, a 24-hour restaurant, a boutique hotel, an entertainment complex and broadcast-recording center, and a shopping district, all meant to address projected demand from incoming mine employees, families and travelers.

“This is not just a casino acquisition — it’s a stake in the next great American boomtown,” said Gary Green, founder of Gary Green Gaming. “We’re embedding ourselves into the foundational geography of the global energy transition.”

Thacker Pass is an open-pit mine believed to be the largest known lithium deposit in the United States. Some estimates suggest it could supply up to 25 percent of the world’s lithium. Lithium Americas, a Canada-based lithium development company, is developing the project.

“In all our years of development, this represents the most compelling convergence of market timing, location exclusivity, and scalable demand we’ve ever seen,” Green added. “That’s why we’re buying it directly.”

According to media reports, the Say When casino will remain open during GGG’s expansion and renovation projects.

“We see this not as a gamble, but a guaranteed play. Lithium is the new oil, and we’re building the infrastructure for its human side — the place where business gets done, where workers unwind, and where the culture of this new economy gets defined,” said Green.

Contact David Danzis at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0378. Follow @ac2vegas-danzis.bsky.social or @AC2Vegas_Danzis on X.

