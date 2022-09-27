Florida man wins $154K jackpot at Strip casino

The win was one of several recently across the Las Vegas Valley.

James Saneholtz, of Sarasota, Florida, hit a royal flush while playing Mississippi Stud to capture a mega progressive jackpot of $154,571 Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Paris Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Florida man does well.

James Saneholtz, of Sarasota, Florida, hit a royal flush while playing Mississippi Stud to capture a mega progressive jackpot of $154,571 Monday at Paris Las Vegas, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Saneholtz said he is planning to put his winnings toward a new house that he and his wife are building.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

California

A visitor from Hawaii finds success with the Gold Standard.

Ho'omaika'i 'ana to this winner from Hawai'i who hit the GOLD STANDARD 💰 Grand Jackpot and collected an astronomical $19,051.56 off a $10 bet! 💲 pic.twitter.com/2hZrQvayjs — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) September 27, 2022

Flamingo

Fun with five aces!

Help us congratulate this fab winner on their $67,814 Major Progressive Jackpot playing Face Up Pai gow! 🙌 #4EverFabulous

Gambling Problem? Call 800-522-4700 pic.twitter.com/AlzYknQv8a — Flamingo Las Vegas (@FlamingoVegas) September 27, 2022

Fremont

A $5 bet worked very well for a visitor from Texas.

This lucky visitor from Texas cracked open the PIGGY BANK with a $5 bet and $12,975.40 in cold hard cash spilled out! 🐖 🤑 pic.twitter.com/ReyBGlH8sZ — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) September 27, 2022

Main Street Station

A quality 50-cent investment pays off.

FIFTY CENTS is all that was on the line when this lucky local triggered the EUREKA REEL BLAST and made off with $12,995.94 from LOCK IT LINK! 💰 🔒 pic.twitter.com/C4KssWgKfj — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) September 27, 2022

