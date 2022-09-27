87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Casinos & Gaming

Florida man wins $154K jackpot at Strip casino

September 27, 2022 - 10:35 am
 
James Saneholtz, of Sarasota, Florida, hit a royal flush while playing Mississippi Stud to capt ...
James Saneholtz, of Sarasota, Florida, hit a royal flush while playing Mississippi Stud to capture a mega progressive jackpot of $154,571 Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Paris Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Florida man does well.

James Saneholtz, of Sarasota, Florida, hit a royal flush while playing Mississippi Stud to capture a mega progressive jackpot of $154,571 Monday at Paris Las Vegas, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

James Saneholtz, of Sarasota, Florida, hit a royal flush while playing Mississippi Stud to capt ...
James Saneholtz, of Sarasota, Florida, hit a royal flush while playing Mississippi Stud to capture a mega progressive jackpot of $154,571 Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Paris Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Saneholtz said he is planning to put his winnings toward a new house that he and his wife are building.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

California

A visitor from Hawaii finds success with the Gold Standard.

Flamingo

Fun with five aces!

Fremont

A $5 bet worked very well for a visitor from Texas.

Main Street Station

A quality 50-cent investment pays off.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Man killed by police, officer injured during Henderson shooting
Man killed by police, officer injured during Henderson shooting
2
2 sought by police after southwest Las Vegas Valley robbery
2 sought by police after southwest Las Vegas Valley robbery
3
Judge reduces bail for 16-year-old accused of attacking teacher
Judge reduces bail for 16-year-old accused of attacking teacher
4
Seaman sues Fiore for assault; accuses city of sweeping conspiracy
Seaman sues Fiore for assault; accuses city of sweeping conspiracy
5
Bettor wins almost $3M on football parlay
Bettor wins almost $3M on football parlay
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST